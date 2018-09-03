From Bachchans, Khans To Kapoors, The Celebs Who Wore Dazzling Outfits At The MxS Launch Party

MxS launch party previous week was a star-studded affair and was definitely the biggest party of the week gone by. MxS- a luxury prêt brand founded by Monisha Jaising and Shweta Bachchan is one of the hugest brands launched this year. From Bachchans to Khans to Kapoors, the party witnessed the A-listers of Bollywood. Western fashion ruled the day and we must say that none of the celebs disappointed us. So, let's find out who-wore-what at MxS launch party.

1. Abhishek And Aishwarya

The duo came in contrasting attires. While Abhishek opted for a simple look, Aishwarya surprised us in a quirky avatar. Abhishek sported an MxS 'Girl Power' hoodie and teamed it with denims and sports shoes. Ash, on the other hand, wore an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's beaded silk embroidered exotica coat, which was enhanced by eye-catching prints.

2. Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor was the glamorous boss lady at the event. She wore an all-black Balmain attire, which consisted of a sequinned jacket with golden buttons and matching plain black-hued pants. She teamed her look with black pumps, studs, and a high ponytail. She accessorised her ravishing avatar with a black clutch and notched up her look with nude lip shade.

3. Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan donned something simple and looked super chic. She wore a deep purple-hued spaghetti camisole top with intricate work on the hemline and paired it with pristine white pants with flared ends. Sussanne teamed her look with white block heels and a boxy handbag by Valentino. She kept her tresses side-swept and highlighted her look with a red lip shade.

4. Karan Johar

All you need is love, right Karan Johar. The producer, director, and actor looked dapper in his Valentino jacket, which had the rainbow-hued word, 'Love' written on it. He paired it with distressed denims and his kickass boots came from Rick Owens Online. Well, his sporty-meets-glam look gave us an attire goal.

5. Gauri And Suhana Khan

The mother-daughter duo also turned on the fashion meter at the party. So, Gauri stepped up her fashion game in an all-white attire. She wore a full-sleeved sheer shirt, which was knotted at the waist, and paired it with sequinned cargo pants by MxS. Her black and white polka-dotted pumps came from Christian Louboutin. Suhana had the mercury rising with an MxS one-shouldered top with star-shaped embellishments and she teamed it with a smart white skirt. Suhana completed her look with golden pumps.

6. Amrita Arora

We also loved Amrita Arora's party wear. It was a simple dress with a glamorous touch. So, Amrita wore a humble blue-coloured dress and accentuated it with a crisp and shiny metallic jacket. Well, that jacket enhanced her slender frame and the actress teamed her look with bondage sandals and her deep red lip shade rounded off her look.

7. Jaya Bachchan

We were happy to see Jaya Bachchan slipping into something western for the occasion. Her royal blue-hued dress was flared and featured exaggerated sleeves. The veteran actress looked stunning and the statement layered pearl necklace gave her look a vintage touch. She teamed her look with icy blue-hued sandals.

8. Katrina And Isabelle Kaif

Kaif sisters totally stole the thunder of other divas at the party as they looked super gorgeous in their MxS outfits. Katrina wore a simple shirt with an eye printed on it and paired it with highly metallic leopard-printed midi skirt. She completed her look with golden sequinned pumps. Isabelle, on the other hand, wore a sporty dress of the brand. Her figure-hugging attire was also metallic and enhanced by black and white stripes. She rounded off her look with white sneakers and a high ponytail.

9. Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty's look was probably the simplest of all but she looked equally awesome. She wore a simple white tee, which was knotted at the waist and paired it with classic blue-hued denims. The groovy numbers were her MxS shimmering plaid jacket and her Chanel bag. Her makeup was refreshing and the middle-parted long tresses completed her look.

10. Neetu Singh

Neetu Singh gave women of all ages some rocking dress goal. The veteran actress played with monochromes. She wore a leaf-green-coloured boat neckline top, which was full-sleeved and paired it with lighter green flared pants. The actress teamed her look with a smart black-coloured purse.

11. Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia turned up in a classic black and white polka-dotted kaftan dress by Naushad Ali. Her dress featured a scarf-like neckline and complementing stole. Angad, on the other hand, kept it simple with a white shirt and teamed it with full-sleeved jacket, jeans, and sports shoes.

12. Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor looked awesome in her red dress, which we thought was a fashion goal for millennials. She wore an off-shouldered cropped top with a skirt that was enhanced by white stripes. Shanaya paired her look with blue-coloured sports shoes and her hoop earrings accentuated her look. She rounded off her look with deep red lip shade and wavy side-swept tresses.

13. Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry kept it alive and kicking at the launch party. She teamed her black-coloured Balmain t-shirt with a pencil length metallic skirt, which we thought would have even looked great as a formal attire. She teamed her look with a boxy handbag and black pumps.

So, whose look you loved the most and inspired you to go partying?