Sonakshi Sinha's Spring Dress Is Actually Ideal For The Autumn Season

By
Sonakshi Sinha fashion

Spring is in the air for Sonakshi Sinha, but this time, the actress wore a quintessential spring dress, dipped in the colours of autumn. It was most definitely a floral dress but this dress of hers seemed apt for light winters also. Perhaps, it was the silhouette and the hues, which made it more autumn and winter worthy.

Her attire blended structural with asymmetrical and came from the label Massimo Dutti. It was a full-sleeved dress with a sharp neckline and a crisp bodice. The bodice of the dress was accentuated by a bold black-hued bow belt, which we thought contrasted with hues and prints of the dress. The skirt of her dress was pleated but had a whiff of a flowy touch. It was also updated with an asymmetrical hemline.

Sonakshi Sinha dresses

Coming to the patterns and hue, Sonakshi's dress featured a black-hued background. It was updated with myriad muted-toned pink and green floral patterns. We thought her dress looked sophisticated and clearly was an all-occasion dress.

She paired her dress with beige-hued pumps that came from the label, Monrow. She also spruced up her look with a delicate pendant necklace from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Sonakshi's makeup was nude and the middle-parted wavy tresses completed her look.

So, how did you find Sonakshi Sinha's dress? Let us know in the comment section.

