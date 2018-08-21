Sonakshi Sinha's Separates Will Inspire You To Wear Something Different For Traditional Parties

For a change, Sonakshi Sinha didn't take a complete departure from the western fashion but took a slight turn towards the traditional style. The actress wore a very contemporary outfit but it did have an Indian touch to it. She looked gorgeous as ever, as she graced the hit reality TV show, 'India's Best Dramebaaz'.

The actress, who was at the event to promote her upcoming movie, 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi' wore separates and had us all transfixed. It was a meticulously embellished attire, perfect for a glittering evening, and Sonakshi looked resplendent in it. It was actually a very light ensemble and inspired us to look beyond typical saris and anarkalis for traditional functions.

However, her ensemble very subtly hinted at the sari-inspiration. The blouse was cropped and contrasted by a bold sash, which seemed like a pallu. Intricate red-hued floral and mirror work enhanced her pallu and blouse. She teamed her top with straight-fit pants, which were also dipped in the ivory shade and brushed with sparkles and miniature floral motifs.

Finally, came the full-sleeved floor-length cape that not only complemented her ensemble but also gave it a dramatic touch. It was a glamorous attire with an icy glow, and her nude-toned pencil heels were a perfect choice.

Sonakshi also didn't shy away from sprucing up her look with elaborate jewellery. She wore a stunning ring that was traditional in every sense and covered a significant proportion of her finger. Her drop earrings were more modern and floral-inspired. She also notched up her avatar with a dainty nose stud.

Her makeup was marked by pink touches and winged eyeliner, while she rounded off her look with a center-parted ponytail.

Sonakshi Sinha's attire was unbelievable and slay-worthy.