Sonakshi Sinha Gave Us Style Lessons On How To Rock Ethnic Wears Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sonakshi Sinha looked gorgeous in her Anita Dongre ensemble, which she donned for 'Kalank' screening. The actress looked radiant in her outfit and gave us another traditional fashion inspiration. It was a refreshing suit, which Sonakshi carried gracefully. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

So, Sonakshi wore a printed suit, which was flared and intricately done. It was adorned with floral patterns and featured a free-flowing silhouette. The printed suit was contrasted by an ivory border and her attire as such, was highlighted by asymmetrical hem. Sonakshi comfortably draped a complementing dupatta with her suit and paired her ensemble with beautifully done Needledust jootis.

She accessorised her look with a statement ring, which was crafted out of a precious stone and also wore sleek delicate earrings to notch up her avatar. The makeup was dewy-toned and enhanced by contoured cheekbones, matte pink lip shade, smoky kohl, and a shiny bindi. The wavy tresses cascaded on the front of her shoulders and that completed her look. Sonakshi absolutely wowed us with her fashion statement. What do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.