Sonakshi Sinha's AK-OK Top Can Make You Look Stylish In An Instant Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Over the years, Sonakshi Sinha has truly become a style diva. Be it traditional or western attire, the actress continues to wow us. Recently, she wore an outfit by Anamika Khanna for 'Kalank' promotions and gave us a break from traditional ensembles. The actress looked impressive and gave us styling goals. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

So, Sonakshi wore an asymmetrical cloak from the AK-OK collection of the designer. It was a white-hued jacket-inspired top that was accentuated by graphic prints in black, red, and pink hue. It was a statement piece, which she paired with flared black trousers. Now this was one of the most refreshing looks and Sonakshi looked a class apart.

She paired her attire with black sandals, which came from the label, Stoffa. She accessorised her look with oxidised chandelier earrings. The makeup was nude-toned and enhanced by a matte pink lip shade and light mascara accompanied by pink eye shadow. The sleek long tresses rounded out her avatar. Sonakshi Sinha totally looked stylish and exuded carefree vibes. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.