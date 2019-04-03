ENGLISH

    Sonakshi Sinha Gives Us A Formal Wedding Function Outfit Idea With This Red Anarkali

    By
    |
    Sonakshi Sinha Fashion

    If Alia wore a purple-hued ensemble, Sonakshi made a strong case for red-hued outfit. She looked gorgeous in a deep red anarkali and her styling was minimally done. Sonakshi looked amazing in her traditional avatar. Take a look at her outfit and avatar for some traditional inspiration.

    Sonakshi Sinha Style

    Sonakshi wore a full-sleeved anarkali too, which consisted of a bateau-neckline and structured bodice. Her skirt was flared and was embellished with intricate jewelled-tones, which enhanced her attire. Sonakshi's ensemble was also meticulously embroidered and she teamed it with silver sandals.

    Sonakshi Sinha News

    The actress wore a statement diamond and ruby ring to spruce up her look. She elevated her look with stunning jhumkis and the makeup was nude-toned. It was marked by a soft pink lip shade, impeccably-applied kohl, and a small bindi. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her ethnic avatar. So, what do you think about Sonakshi's outfit and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Read more about: sonakshi sinha alia bhatt kalank
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 17:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 3, 2019
     

