Sonakshi Sinha Gives Us A Formal Wedding Function Outfit Idea With This Red Anarkali
If Alia wore a purple-hued ensemble, Sonakshi made a strong case for red-hued outfit. She looked gorgeous in a deep red anarkali and her styling was minimally done. Sonakshi looked amazing in her traditional avatar. Take a look at her outfit and avatar for some traditional inspiration.
Sonakshi wore a full-sleeved anarkali too, which consisted of a bateau-neckline and structured bodice. Her skirt was flared and was embellished with intricate jewelled-tones, which enhanced her attire. Sonakshi's ensemble was also meticulously embroidered and she teamed it with silver sandals.
The actress wore a statement diamond and ruby ring to spruce up her look. She elevated her look with stunning jhumkis and the makeup was nude-toned. It was marked by a soft pink lip shade, impeccably-applied kohl, and a small bindi. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her ethnic avatar. So, what do you think about Sonakshi's outfit and look? Let us know that in the comment section.