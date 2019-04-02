ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Sonakshi Sinha Took A Break From Glitters With This Dark Floral Dress

    By
    |
    Sonakshi Sinha Fashion

    Sonakshi Sinha, who is busy with her upcoming movie, 'Kalank', was recently spotted partying with her friends. The actress wore a casual and fun party number and made a strong case for party wears. However, this time, she gave us a break from the usual glitters and shimmers and brought alive the floral charm. Well, after all, it is the month of spring, isn't it?

    Sonakshi Sinha Style

    Sonakshi wore a light dress for the occasion, which was full-sleeved and enhanced by a breezy silhouette. Her ensemble was dipped in a dark hue and adorned with dark floral patterns. It was a flirty number, which was marked by a deep front slit. Sonakshi paired her dress with a sleek black belt and nude strappy heels, which contrasted her attire.

    Sonakshi Sinha News

    The actress carried a sling purse with her and teamed her outfit with chic earrings. Her makeup was a cross between dewy and nude with contoured cheekbones, smoky kohl, and muted-toned lip shade. The wavy tresses cascaded on the front of her shoulders and that wrapped up her look. So, what do you think about Sonakshi's outfit and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 11:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 2, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue