Sonakshi Sinha Took A Break From Glitters With This Dark Floral Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sonakshi Sinha, who is busy with her upcoming movie, 'Kalank', was recently spotted partying with her friends. The actress wore a casual and fun party number and made a strong case for party wears. However, this time, she gave us a break from the usual glitters and shimmers and brought alive the floral charm. Well, after all, it is the month of spring, isn't it?

Sonakshi wore a light dress for the occasion, which was full-sleeved and enhanced by a breezy silhouette. Her ensemble was dipped in a dark hue and adorned with dark floral patterns. It was a flirty number, which was marked by a deep front slit. Sonakshi paired her dress with a sleek black belt and nude strappy heels, which contrasted her attire.

The actress carried a sling purse with her and teamed her outfit with chic earrings. Her makeup was a cross between dewy and nude with contoured cheekbones, smoky kohl, and muted-toned lip shade. The wavy tresses cascaded on the front of her shoulders and that wrapped up her look. So, what do you think about Sonakshi's outfit and look? Let us know that in the comment section.