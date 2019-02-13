Sonakshi Sinha Pulls Off This Embellished Pantsuit Like A Piece Of Cake Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sonakshi Sinha won the Risk Taker of the Year Award at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019 and she absolutely took a fashion risk last night. The actress, who has had one of the most phenomenal fashion evolutions in the film industry, surprised us again with this edgy number. She wore a pantsuit, which was designed by Dhruv Kapoor.

Her attire was painstakingly embellished and totally gave us retro vibes but with a modern touch. The prolific actress flaunted androgynous look with a structured blazer and flared pants. The Martin blazer of hers featured padded shoulders and the tall Theresa pants were delightfully sequinned and exaggerated towards the hem. Dipped in the shades of purple, white, and black, Sonakshi pulled off her attire with a lot of aplomb and confidence.

Styled by Mohit Rai, Sonakshi mostly kept her look jewellery-free but we couldn't help noticing her Zambian emerald and diamond ring, which came from Diamantina Fine Jewels. Her makeup was nude-toned and marked by an earthy pink lip shade and soft pink eye shadow. The middle-parted ponytail rounded out her glam avatar. So, what do you think about Sonakshi Sinha's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.