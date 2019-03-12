ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Sonakshi Sinhha's Red Sharara Is What Every Woman Would Like To Have

    By
    |
    Sonakshi Sinha Kalank

    Sonakshi Sinha radiated power and elegance with her Manish Malhotra ensemble. The actress looked resplendent at the teaser launch of her upcoming film, 'Kalank'. With this outfit, she gave us a fierce fashion idea and Sonakshi carried her ensemble gracefully for the event. Take a look at her ethnic attire.

    Sonakshi Sinha Style

    So, Sonakshi was the lady in red at the special event. She wore a sharara suit and notched up her fashion game with this attire. Her attire consisted of a sleeveless kurta and flared bottoms. Her kurta was detailed with intricate work and the pyjamas also featured subtly embroidered work. Sonakshi also draped a dupatta, which was enhanced by ruffled embellished edges.

    Sonakshi Sinha Fashion

    The actress spruced up her look with an elaborate cocktail ring and the emerald polki neckpiece made for a stunning statement piece. Her makeup was nude-toned with a touch of bronzer. The dramatic kohl and maroon lip shade added to her traditional look. She rounded out her stunning avatar with sleek tresses. We thought Sonakshi looked beyond amazing. So, how did you find her attire and avatar? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 16:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 12, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue