Sonakshi Sinhha's Red Sharara Is What Every Woman Would Like To Have Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sonakshi Sinha radiated power and elegance with her Manish Malhotra ensemble. The actress looked resplendent at the teaser launch of her upcoming film, 'Kalank'. With this outfit, she gave us a fierce fashion idea and Sonakshi carried her ensemble gracefully for the event. Take a look at her ethnic attire.

So, Sonakshi was the lady in red at the special event. She wore a sharara suit and notched up her fashion game with this attire. Her attire consisted of a sleeveless kurta and flared bottoms. Her kurta was detailed with intricate work and the pyjamas also featured subtly embroidered work. Sonakshi also draped a dupatta, which was enhanced by ruffled embellished edges.

The actress spruced up her look with an elaborate cocktail ring and the emerald polki neckpiece made for a stunning statement piece. Her makeup was nude-toned with a touch of bronzer. The dramatic kohl and maroon lip shade added to her traditional look. She rounded out her stunning avatar with sleek tresses. We thought Sonakshi looked beyond amazing. So, how did you find her attire and avatar? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.