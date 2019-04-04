Sonakshi Sinha's Floral Suit Is Absolutely On Our Dream Shopping List Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sonakshi Sinha's latest ethnic suit was what traditional outfit dreams are made of. She looked radiant and gorgeous in her traditional ensemble, which had all our attention. Well, Sonakshi again proved us that her dress game is going strong. Take a look at her outfit and avatar.

So, Sonakshi wore a floral-printed suit, which totally caught our attention. Her white suit was elaborated by intricate floral motifs and she paired it with matching pyjamas. The actress also draped a beautiful floral dupatta with her traditional outfit and Sonakshi paired her cotton suit with white kolhapuris.

She carried a big black side bag with her and her makeup was marked by contoured cheekbones, matte pink lip shade, and smoky kohl. She also wore a small black bindi to enhance her look. Sonakshi's middle-parted long tresses completed her ethnic avatar. So, what do you think about Sonakshi's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.