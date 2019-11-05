Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha And Surveen Chawla Make Us Want To Dress Up In Ethnic Wear Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Ethnic wear are usually our favourite outfits because they not help us represent our culture and traditional legacy but also adds elegance to our look. And apart from the aforementioned points, traditional outfits make for a great festive wear too. And our favourite Bollywood actresses consistently inspire us with their ethnic outfits. The divas who gave us latest ethnic goals are Kriti Sanon, Surveen Chawla, and Sonakshi Sinha. While Kriti and Surveen looked gorgeous in their black-pink and ivory lehengas respectively, Sonakshi Sinha, on the other hand, went with the trend and flaunted a purple gharara set. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Kriti Sanon In A Black-Pink Lehenga Recently, at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Panipat, Kriti Sanon made an appearance in a beautiful pink lehenga, which was accentuated by intricately embellished broad golden border on the waistline and hemline. Styled by Sukriti Grover, she teamed it with a cut-sleeved sweetheart plunging neckline black choli. Her dupatta was also beautiful. Dipped in black colour, her dupatta featured golden border. Krit's lehenga came from Raw Mango. She completed her look with a pair of juttis from Pastels and Pop. The actress accessorised her look with gold-toned ethnic earrings, heavy choker neckpiece, rings, and exquisite bangles by Amrapali jewels. She left her mid-parted sleek blonde-highlighted tresses loose. Sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, eye shadow, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Surveen Chawla In An Ivory Lehenga Surveen Chawla has been sporting a lot of white outfits these days. Continuing her white series, Surveen Chawla posted some pictures from her recent photoshoot, where she is seen posing in an ivory lehenga. Her ivory flared lehenga came from the House of Neeta Lulla and it was accentuated by silver stripes and dotted prints. She teamed it with a half net-sleeved sweetheart neckline matching choli. Her choli featured block patterns. Styled by Nida Shah, Surveen's complementing ivory dupatta was enhanced by golden border. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned ethnic drop earrings, heavy choker neckpiece, and rings, which came from Anmol. She let loose her mid-parted shoulder-length tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, pink hued eye shadow, and lip shade. Sonakshi Sinha In A Purple Gharara Set Sonakshi Sinha looked stunning in a purple gharara set from Itrh label. Her chanderi gharara was accentuated by white khari prints and twisted golden border. Styled by Mohit Rai, she teamed it with a cut-sleeved plunging neckline hand-embroidered matching chanderi kurta, which was enhanced by intricate white and golden patterns. The actress draped a woven lampi-edging organza dupatta around her arms. She accessorised her look with a pair of maratha saaj jhumka statement earrings with ear chain, exquisite choker, nushka ring, and a nemali bracelet. Her jewellery came from Lara Morakhia and Amrapali Jewels. Sonakshi left her mid-parted layered tresses loose and upped her ethnic look with a tiny matching bindi. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light purple-hued eye shadow, and nudish lip shade went well with her look.

We definitely loved their beautiful traditional outfits. What do you think about their ethnic looks? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kriti Sanon, Surveen Chawla, Sonakshi Sinha