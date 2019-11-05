Kriti Sanon’s Marathi Avatar In Panipat Poster Will Remind You Of Priyanka Chopra In Bajirao Mastani Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Kriti Sanon has been entertaining us with light rom-com films and now she is all set to woo us in a period drama film. The actress' next is a historical period drama film titled Panipat, where she will be seen playing the role of a Maratha queen Parvati Bai. Yesterday, the first look of the characters of the film were unveiled. In the poster, Kriti Sanon stunned us with her Marathi avatar and it also reminded us of Priyanka Chopra's Kashibai look in 2015 film, Bajirao Mastani. Both the divas look pretty similar in regal outfits. So, let us take a close look at Kriti and Priyanka's Marathi avatar and find the similarities between them.

Kriti Sanon As Parvati Bai In Panipat

Kriti Sanon impressed us with her Marathi avatar as Parvati Bai in the poster. Her royal traditional look in an emerald green sari is shown in the poster. The particular sari she has worn in the poster is accentuated by heavily embroidered golden border with crystal detailing. She has paired her sari with a complementing beautiful dupatta. Her dupatta in the poster is enhanced by golden border and intricate red-hued embellishments. She has upped her royal look with heavy jewelleries. Her look has been accessorised with a pair of ear cuff gold-toned jhumkis, matching marathi nath, and multi-layered exquisite heavy necklaces. Kriti's poster look shows her mid-parted sleek tresses pulled into a neat hairdo and her hairdo has been adorned with gold-toned red pearl detailed accessory. On the makeup front, she has slightly contoured her T-zone and cheekbones. Her look has been elevated by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, and nudish-pink lip shade. A tiny black bindi with red half-moon bindi completes her Marathi look in the poster.

Priyanka Chopra As Kashibai In Bajirao Mastani

Priyanka Chopra wowed with her Marathi avatar as Kashibai in the film. The 2015 poster showed the actress in a heavily embellished golden sari. She draped a beautiful pink striped dupatta, which was accentuated by intricately embroidered golden border. The thin purple border line gave a finishing touch to her sari. Priyanka's jewellery game was also strong but it was a little less elaborate than Kriti's. She accessorised her look with a pair of light-weight ear cuffs, gold-toned jhumkis, marathi nath, and a long necklace, which featured double layered golden-pearled chain. Priyanka Chopra pulled back her curly tresses into a hairdo and adorned it with red roses. Priyanka's makeup was very much similar to Kriti's. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. She also sported a tiny black bindi with red half-moon bindi and looked like a Maratha queen.

We absolutely loved Kriti Sanon and Priyanka Chopra's royal queen looks. What do you think about their attire and looks? Do let us know in the comment section.