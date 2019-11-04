Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, And Other Bollywood Divas' Latest Fabulous Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Fashion is all about being comfy and confident in your own skin. Our Bollywood divas definitely have that quality and fashion sense and that's the reason why we admire them so much. Each day, the actresses give us stunning fashion statements, which wins the Internet.

Recently some celebrity fashionistas including Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and others wowed us with their fabulous outfits and inspired us. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and find out what new they wore that inspired us stylishly.

Jacqueline Fernandez In A Banarasi Sari On her latest Instagram feed, Jacqueline Fernandez is seen sporting a beautiful red and black banarasi sari, which was by the top designer Manish Malhotra. Her stunning sari was accentuated by zari work with broad black and golden border. Styled by Chandini Whabi, she draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style and teamed it with a cut-sleeved sweetheart neckline black backless blouse. The actress completed her look with golden heels. She accessorised her look with rings and a pair of gold-toned ethnic earrings, which featured green pearl detailing. Her jewellery also came from Manish Malhotra's label. Jacqueline tied back her puffy highlighted tresses into an open curls hairdo. She slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and spruced up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, eye shadow, and pink lip shade. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A Black Ruched Detailed Coat For the Sharjah World Book Capital event, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a gorgeous black coat by Simone Rocha. Her three-fourth-sleeved peter pan collar knee-length double-breasted coat was accentuated by ruched details and extended net. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, her oversized fit coat featured a statement belt, which added structure to her attire. The actress completed her look with net tights and pointed black suede trim highlighted stilettos by Aquazzura. Sonam upped her look with Chopard's silver-toned earrings and ring. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat low bun. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, eye shadow, pink blush, and lip shade rounded out her look. Mouni Roy In A Light-Blue Lehenga Mouni Roy looked stunning in a light blue lehenga, which came from Kehiaa by Kashmiraa. Her plain lehenga featured an embellished belt and she teamed it with a cut-sleeved sweetheart plunging neckline ivory blouse. Her blouse was accentuated by heavy silver embroidery work. Styled by Sanjana Batra, the actress completed her ethnic look with a matching embellished border net dupatta. Mouni upped her look with a pair of white and silver hued earrings. She partly-tied her highlighted tresses. Slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, dark eye shadow, and pink lip shade went well with her look. Karisma Kapoor In A Winged Concept Sari At an event in Delhi, Karisma Kapoor made an appearance in a blue-black modern draped winged concept sari from Amit Aggarwal's Couture Collection ‘Lumen 2019'. Her bodycon dress type sari featured a strapless black bodice and blue pleats on one side, which she draped around from back and brought it on the front like a wing. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, her intricate ensemble was accentuated by thigh-high front slit and a trail, making it more dramatic. She completed her look with back heels. Karisma accessorised her look with a pair of studs from Azotiique by Varun Raheja and painted her nails with black lacquer. The actress pulled up her sleek tresses into neat high bun. She sharply contoured her face and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, blue lower lashline, pink eye shadow, and lip shade wrapped up her look. Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Shimmering Golden Dress Kareena Kapoor Khan looked glamourous in a full umbrella-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline floor-length sparkling golden backless dress by Michael Costello. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her shimmering dress was accentuated by thigh-high front slit and featured overlap detailing. The actress completed her look with a pair of ankle-length strappy white heels. She painted her nails in a dark-hued lacquer. Kareena pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat low bun. Slight contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, glittering eye shadow, and nudish pink lip shade elevated her look. Sonakshi Sinha In An All-White Ensemble For a concert in Hyderabad, Sonakshi Sinha opted for an all-white ensemble from label Nauman Piyarji. Her outfit consisted of a sweetheart neckline corset bralette, which she teamed with a mandarin-collar loose-sleeved short custom cape coat. Styled by Mohit Rai, she paired it with a high-waist pencil skirt. Her skirt also featured a thigh-high front slit. The actress completed her look with a pair of ankle-length criss-cross matching stilettos from Christian Louboutin, which had tassel detailing. Sonakshi accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned stone drop earrings and gold-toned rings from Isharya and Outhouse jewellery. She let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses and upped her look with sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

Pic Credits: Sonakshi Sinha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Mouni Roy, Jacqueline Fernandez