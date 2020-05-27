The Top 5 Outfits Of Sonakshi Sinha’s That Will So Inspire You To Dress Up Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sonakshi Sinha's fashion game is one of the most impressive and distinctive in the B-town industry. Her photoshoots on her Instagram feed are so stunning and we love the way she slays it each time in her sassy outfits. Be it traditional wear or western outfit, the Lootera actress has amazing fashion sense and she is a fashion inspiration we all need. So, we have decoded five dazzling outfits of Sonakshi Sinha's outfits for you.

1. Sonakshi Sinha's Edgy Black Dress

Styled for a party by Mohit Rai, Sonakshi Sinha gave us an ultimate party fashion moment with her edgy black dress that was by Gauri & Nainika and her dress was party-perfect. It was a one-shouldered number with a full sleeve and structured silhouette with a sharp front slit. Sonakshi paired it with complementing sandals from Public Desire and she upped her look with a chic ring from Avtaara. The makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar.

2. Sonakshi Sinha's Shimmering Blue Gown

Sonakshi Sinha left us speechless with her dazzling blue gown, which she wore for the grand finale of Myntra Fashion Superstar. Her attire was round-necked and full-sleeved with dazzling sequins. The attire was designed by Alexander Terekhov. She accessorised her look with a stunning statement ring and the makeup was enhanced by smoky eye shadow with blue tones and pink lip shade. The long sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

3. Sonakshi Sinha's Dreamy White Saree

For the trailer launch event of Dabangg 3, Sonakshi Sinha looked ethereal in her exquisite white saree that came from the label, Mala & Kinnary India. She wore a plain white saree with a halter neckline that was meticulously adorned with beads. The lightweight pallu of her sari featured intricate patterns and her sari was also adorned with subtly-embellished border. She teamed her saree with a sleeveless white blouse and her diamond and pearl earrings from Amrapali. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and winged eyeliner. A shiny bindi spruced up her avatar and the floral-adorned bun completed her look.

4. Sonakshi Sinha's Classy Pantsuit

Sonakshi Sinha's pantsuit collection is worth-envying and this pantsuit of hers is what we absolutely want. So, she wore this pantsuit for episode 3 of Myntra Fashion Superstar and looked awesome as ever. She wore an old-school yellow, blue, and white checkered pantsuit by Dhruv Kapoor and teamed it with a grey crop top by QUO. Her sandals came from the label Heatwave and she notched up her look with golden-toned spectacles. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and yellow eye shadow. The long curly tresses wrapped up her avatar.

5. Sonakshi Sinha's Ravishing Red Dress

This red dress of Sonakshi Sinha's was our absolute favourite and the diva pulled it off like a piece of cake. She wore this latex off-shouldered red dress, which came from Dead Lotus Couture by Nange Magro. It was an off-shouldered body-hugging number and the deep side slit added to the bold quotient. Sonakshi Sinha paired it with pointed red and blue pumps, which were by Christian Louboutin. The makeup was highlighted by deep red lip shade and nude tones and the long sleek tresses completed her look.

So, which outfit of Sonakshi Sinha's you liked the most? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram