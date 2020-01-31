Kareena Kapoor Khan And Sonakshi Sinha Can Teach Young Ladies How To Slay It In Pants Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sonakshi Sinha was the latest guest at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Ishq 104.8 FM show, What Women Want. They both flaunted pants fashion with Sonakshi Sinha playing with contrasts and Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunting single hue. So, let's talk about their fashion game, which we thought was awesome and relevant. They looked stylish and it's hard to say, who looked better but both definitely made a strong case for pants fashion.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Single-toned Pants Outfits

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been experimenting a lot with outfits and sometimes we have misses, sometimes hit. This one was definitely a hit. So, Kareena Kapoor gave us cues on how to rock single-coloured outfit with her pink shirt and matching pants. Her outfit was a bit on the flared side and she paired it with light pink heels. The Good Newwz actress kept her accessories light and only upped her look with a delicate neckpiece. Her makeup was dewy-toned and she completed her look with a ponytail.

Sonakshi Sinha's Contrasting Pantsuit

Sonakshi Sinha looked equally awesome in her slay-worthy outfit. She wore a black spaghetti top and paired it with a structured white jacket and matching belted pants. The actress absolutely exuded boss lady vibes and gave importance to bellbottoms fashion. Sonakshi also gave her look an edgy touch by wearing a layered silver-toned chic neckpiece. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, whose attire and look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.