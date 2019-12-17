Kareena Kapoor Khan Proves She Can Slay It In Simple Outfits Like No Other Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

There is nobody, who can slay it quite like Kareena Kapoor Khan when it comes to wardrobe basics. The actress can look impressive effortlessly. While sometimes, she can look totally glamourous, the other times she certainly nails the simple look. The Good Newwz actress more than often inspires us to wear the simplest of outfits and over a period of time, has taught us that it is more about confidence and the way you pull off attire. So, let's find out what humble outfits she has in her closet. Take a look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Guns N' Roses Tee Guns N' Roses is a famous rock band and of late, she wore this simple black Guns N' Roses t-shirt and paired it with distressed denims. It was a stunning combination and Kareena's t-shirt was adorned with the band's iconic print. It was a knotted tee and Kareena Kapoor teamed it with white sports shoes. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she accessorised her look with hoop earrings. The makeup was accentuated by pink touches and glossy pink lip shade. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Breezy Outfit Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in the city with Taimur Ali Khan. She looked amazing in her outfit that consisted of a top and trousers. It was a breezy attire with a white collared top and green trousers. Kareena Kapoor pulled off her attire like a piece of cake. She wore flat sandals, which went well with her look. Kareena accessorised her look with dark shades and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade. The side-swept tresses completed her look. Kareena Kapoor Khan's White Kurta Pyjama Set Kareena Kapoor Khan's white kurta pyjama set was an ultimate awesome outfit. She wore it for her birthday celebrations and twinned with her husband, Saif Ali Khan. Her attire consisted of a white kurta and pyjama. She paired it with flats and upped her look with delicate circular earrings. The makeup was dewy with contoured cheekbones and glossy pink lip shade. The side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar. Kareena Kapooor Khan's Airport Look Kareena Kapoor Khan looked awesome and made a strong case for wardrobe basics at the airport. She wore a striped tee and teamed it with a graphic denim jacket and flared denims. The actress taught us that travelling should be about the comfort level. She paired her attire with striped sports shoes. She carried a black side bag with her and notched up her style quotient with dark shades. The makeup was dewy with pink lip shade and the wavy tresses spruced up her avatar. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Eco-Friendly Attire Kareena Kapoor Khan looked gorgeous in her eco-friendly attire that consisted of a textured brown kurta and pyjamas. Her ensemble seemed comfy and exuded soothing vibes. Kareena Kapoor teamed her attire with white sports shoes and flaunted a black leather jacket with her attire. She elevated her look with dark shades. The makeup was highlighted with pink lop shade and the side-parted tresses completed her stylish avatar.

So, what do you think about Kareena Kapoor Khan's outfit and look? Let us know that.