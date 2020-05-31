Happy Birthday Sobhita Dhulipala: Five Times The Diva Left Us Stunned With Her Unconventional Style Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 31 May 1992, Sobhita Dhulipala made her film debut in 2016 with Anurag Kashyap's thriller-crime titled, Raman Raghav 2.0. Though the actress stepped into the industry long ago but she received fame and recognition in 2019 with Amazon Prime drama series titled Made In Heaven. Apart from stunning us with her brilliant acting, the diva has also impressed us with her fashionable looks. From ethnic to western, she has literally slayed in all outfits of hers. Talking about her fashion, her unconventional style is what that has fascinated us the most.

As Sobhita turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of her jaw-dropping looks and decode it.

Sobhita Dhulipala In A Yellow Printed Saree

Sobhita Dhulipala donned a very simple yellow-hued saree and looked elegant in it. Her saree was accentuated by red checkered patterns and dotted prints. Styled by Devki B, she draped the pallu of her saree in a casual style and teamed it up with a half-sleeved round-collar black blouse. The Ghost Stories actress completed her look with a pair of flip-flops and upped her look with red vermilion, hoops, black neckpiece, and red bangles. Sobhita let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses and wrapped up her look with a tiny red bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, and nude lip shade.

Sobhita Dhulipala In A Blue Midi And Blazer

For one of the promotional rounds of Ghost Stories, Sobhita Dhulipala opted for a light blue-hued ensemble. Her outfit consisted of a midi dress, which she layered with a matching full-sleeved open-front blazer. Styled by Meagan Concessio, the Chef actress also draped a matching stole around her neck and completed her look with Jimmy Choo's pointed black heels. She accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops and rings from the label Lovebirds and Olio and carried a black sling bag. Sobhita let loose her side-parted tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

Sobhita Dhulipala In A Printed Midi Dress

For another promotional round of Ghost Stories, Sobhita Dhulipala was dressed to impress in a sleeveless notch-lapel black midi dress by Rahul Mishra. Her dress was accentuated by intricate white block patterns, white feather-detailing in the middle, and ruffled layers. Styled by Meagan Concessio, the black statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire and she completed her look with white sandals. The Body actress carried a black box bag and further elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and light-pink lip shade. Sobhita let loose her side-parted curly tresses.

Sobhita Dhulipala In A White Ensemble

At Ghost Stories premiere, Sobhita Dhulipala sported a sleeveless halter-neck full-length white ensemble, which came from the label Mala & Kinnary India. Styled by Meagan Concessio, her ensemble was accentuated by subtle grey-hued prints on the bodice while the long fringes at the back added stylish quotient to her look. The Bard of Blood actress notched up her look with gold-toned studs from Amrapali. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade rounded out her look. Sobhita pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low bun.

Sobhita Dhulipala In A Grey Jumpsuit

Sobhita Dhulipala was decked up in a half-sleeved mid-length grey-hued jumpsuit, which featured pleated bodice and black statement belt. Styled by Chandni Bahri, she teamed her suit with a pair of white heels and accessorised her look with minimum jewellery from Dior. The Moothon actress let loose her curly tresses and wore a black hat that added stylish quotient. Filled brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, and nude lip shade enhanced her look.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Sobhita Dhulipala? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Sobhita Dhulipala!

Pic Credits: Sobhita Dhulipala