Swara Bhasker, Karisma Kapoor, And Other Divas Have Fresh Traditional Wear Ideas For Us
Be it for the wedding season or formal events, we have curated some inspiring traditional outfits for you worn by Bollywood divas recently. Of late, celebs including Sobhita Dhulipala, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, and more inspired us with their ethnic outfits. So, let's take a look at the fresh round of ethnic ensembles that you can don.
Swara Bhasker
Veere Di Wedding actress Swara Bhasker surprised us with an all-white traditional outfit that you could wear for your friend's wedding. It was a gorgeous and classy number that consisted of a blouse and flared skirt. Her attire was subtly done with light golden-toned floral accents and intricate patterns. She teamed her attire with a matching dupatta. The actress notched up her look with elaborate jewellery that included a maangtikka, jhumkis, and a ring. Her makeup was marked by dark maroon lip shade and contouring. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.
Isha Ambani
The latest outfit of Isha Ambani's was also wedding-worthy and designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She wore a powder pink floral ghagra set that was exquisitely hand-embroidered. The designer duo incorporated crystals, silk threads, and sequins. She paired it with a short floral jacket blouse and light organza stole. Styled by Ami Patel, Isha accessorised her look with a dazzling choker, bangles, studs, and a ring. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade, soft kohl, and a tiny bindi. The side-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.
Manisha Koirala
Sanju actress Manisha Koirala wore an all-black Raw Mango outfit for the 65th birthday celebrations of veteran actor Kamal Haasan and 60th year film industry celebration. She wore a lehenga that consisted of a plain black blouse and a skirt marked by white-hued circles and sleek golden border. Her dupatta was striped in silver hue. Styled by Surina Kakkar, she paired her attire with complementing juttis. She upped her look with light bangles and earrings from Curio Cottage. The makeup was light with pink lip shade and heavy smoky kohl. A tiny bindi spruced up her traditional avatar. This time, Manisha left her long tresses loose, which suited her.
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon gave us red outfit event-perfect traditional goal. She donned this outfit for an event and looked gorgeous. Styled by Surina Kakkar, the actress wore a round-necked plain kurta and paired it with matching flared bottoms. She teamed her ensemble with a dupatta that was also red-hued but accentuated by light floral accents. Her ensemble was designed by Prathyusha Garimella and she teamed her attire with silver sandals. She accessorised her look with a delicate ring and stunning drop earrings. The makeup was highlighted by smoky kohl and light lip shade. The middle-parted neat tresses wrapped up her look.
Sobhita Dhulipala
The Bard Of Blood actress, Sobhita Dhulipala gave us a sari goal recently. She graced the Conde Nast Traveler Awards in a custom Nisha Cheenat velvet sari that came from the label, Torani from their Chatt AW 19-20 collection. Splashed in black hue, her sari was accentuated by rich multi-hued floral patterns. Styled by Karan Torani, she teamed her gorgeous drape with a black velvet sleeveless blouse and carried a matching potli bag with her. She notched up her look with exquisite neckpiece, dainty floral studs, and a stunning cocktail ring that came from Tribe Amrapali. Her juttis came from Fizzy Goblet. The makeup was enhanced by smoky kohl, muted pink lip shade, and a black bindi. The impeccable bun was adorned with red roses and that rounded out her avatar.
Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor has the perfect cocktail wear idea for us. The actress walked the ramp for the label, Trumpet Vine recently in Amritsar. Her organza gown was peach-hued and accentuated by blue and antique gold embroidery. The techniques including marbling was used in the gown to create wave-like patterns. It was a gorgeous number and Karisma's look was kept jewellery-free. The makeup was enhanced by red lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and gold-toned eye shadow. The braided bun rounded out her avatar.
So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that.
Photo Credits: Swara Bhasker's Instagram/ Isha Ambani- Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Instagram/Manisha Koirala's Instagram/Raveena Tandon's Instagram/Karisma Kapoor's Instagram