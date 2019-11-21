ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Swara Bhasker, Karisma Kapoor, And Other Divas Have Fresh Traditional Wear Ideas For Us

    By
    |

    Be it for the wedding season or formal events, we have curated some inspiring traditional outfits for you worn by Bollywood divas recently. Of late, celebs including Sobhita Dhulipala, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, and more inspired us with their ethnic outfits. So, let's take a look at the fresh round of ethnic ensembles that you can don.

    Array

    Swara Bhasker

    Veere Di Wedding actress Swara Bhasker surprised us with an all-white traditional outfit that you could wear for your friend's wedding. It was a gorgeous and classy number that consisted of a blouse and flared skirt. Her attire was subtly done with light golden-toned floral accents and intricate patterns. She teamed her attire with a matching dupatta. The actress notched up her look with elaborate jewellery that included a maangtikka, jhumkis, and a ring. Her makeup was marked by dark maroon lip shade and contouring. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

    Array

    Isha Ambani

    The latest outfit of Isha Ambani's was also wedding-worthy and designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She wore a powder pink floral ghagra set that was exquisitely hand-embroidered. The designer duo incorporated crystals, silk threads, and sequins. She paired it with a short floral jacket blouse and light organza stole. Styled by Ami Patel, Isha accessorised her look with a dazzling choker, bangles, studs, and a ring. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade, soft kohl, and a tiny bindi. The side-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Array

    Manisha Koirala

    Sanju actress Manisha Koirala wore an all-black Raw Mango outfit for the 65th birthday celebrations of veteran actor Kamal Haasan and 60th year film industry celebration. She wore a lehenga that consisted of a plain black blouse and a skirt marked by white-hued circles and sleek golden border. Her dupatta was striped in silver hue. Styled by Surina Kakkar, she paired her attire with complementing juttis. She upped her look with light bangles and earrings from Curio Cottage. The makeup was light with pink lip shade and heavy smoky kohl. A tiny bindi spruced up her traditional avatar. This time, Manisha left her long tresses loose, which suited her.

    Array

    Raveena Tandon

    Raveena Tandon gave us red outfit event-perfect traditional goal. She donned this outfit for an event and looked gorgeous. Styled by Surina Kakkar, the actress wore a round-necked plain kurta and paired it with matching flared bottoms. She teamed her ensemble with a dupatta that was also red-hued but accentuated by light floral accents. Her ensemble was designed by Prathyusha Garimella and she teamed her attire with silver sandals. She accessorised her look with a delicate ring and stunning drop earrings. The makeup was highlighted by smoky kohl and light lip shade. The middle-parted neat tresses wrapped up her look.

    Array

    Sobhita Dhulipala

    The Bard Of Blood actress, Sobhita Dhulipala gave us a sari goal recently. She graced the Conde Nast Traveler Awards in a custom Nisha Cheenat velvet sari that came from the label, Torani from their Chatt AW 19-20 collection. Splashed in black hue, her sari was accentuated by rich multi-hued floral patterns. Styled by Karan Torani, she teamed her gorgeous drape with a black velvet sleeveless blouse and carried a matching potli bag with her. She notched up her look with exquisite neckpiece, dainty floral studs, and a stunning cocktail ring that came from Tribe Amrapali. Her juttis came from Fizzy Goblet. The makeup was enhanced by smoky kohl, muted pink lip shade, and a black bindi. The impeccable bun was adorned with red roses and that rounded out her avatar.

    Array

    Karisma Kapoor

    Karisma Kapoor has the perfect cocktail wear idea for us. The actress walked the ramp for the label, Trumpet Vine recently in Amritsar. Her organza gown was peach-hued and accentuated by blue and antique gold embroidery. The techniques including marbling was used in the gown to create wave-like patterns. It was a gorgeous number and Karisma's look was kept jewellery-free. The makeup was enhanced by red lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and gold-toned eye shadow. The braided bun rounded out her avatar.

    So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that.

    Photo Credits: Swara Bhasker's Instagram/ Isha Ambani- Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Instagram/Manisha Koirala's Instagram/Raveena Tandon's Instagram/Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

    More SWARA BHASKER News

    Story first published: Thursday, November 21, 2019, 18:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 21, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue