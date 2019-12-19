Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, And Other Divas Fashion Game At This Award Event

Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone looked graceful in her fiery red sari, which she draped for the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards. Her sari was by Sabyasachi and it was accentuated by floral accents. She teamed it with a matching sleeveless blouse and black sandals. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika upped her style quotient with statement intricate earrings. Her makeup was enhanced by smoky kohl and matte pink lip shade. The impeccable bun was adorned with rose buds and that rounded out her avatar.

Malaika Arora Malaika Arora wore an ivory ensemble for the occasion. Her dramatic ensemble was by Raghavendra Rathore and she looked gorgeous. Her attire consisted of a bandhgala jacket that was accentuated by intricate embroidery in golden threadwork and featured a regal brooch. She paired it with a voluminous ruffled skirt. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, she accessorised her look with ruby studs, which were designed by Roopa Vohra Fine Jewellery. The makeup was enhanced by smoky kohl and matte pink lip shade. The sleek tresses upped her look.

Nushrat Bharucha Nushrat Bharucha kept it simple with her metallic pink sari. She wore a cocktail sari by Manish Malhotra. It was a sequinned number that consisted of a sleeveless blouse and lightweight drape. Her sari was beautifully draped and she upped her look with a dazzling ring and earrings. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, subtle kohl. The side-swept tresses rounded out her look.

Sobhita Dhulipala Sobhita Dhulipala exuded regal vibes with her sari. She wore a rich green brocade sari that was enhanced by elaborate golden threadwork. She teamed her sari with a white blouse, which colour-blocked her sari. She carried an embroidered potli bag with her. Sobhita upped her style quotient with a dazzling bracelet, statement gold neckpiece, and earrings. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and a bindi. Well, it was her makeup that we didn't look. We wished Sobhita's makeup was more subtle. The bun completed her look.

Aahana Kumra Aahana Kumra took a bold turn with her outfit but we didn't like it much. Actually, more than the ensemble, it was the stitching that disappointed us. Designed by Nikhita Tandon, her ensemble featured a plunging neckline and was structured. It was an embellished number and Aahana kept her jewellery game minimal with delicate earrings. The makeup was enhanced by glossy pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The ponytail wrapped up her look.

Manushi Chhillar Former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar also failed to wow us with her attire. She wore separates that consisted of a flared bodice and voluminous skirt. Her attire was textured but it seemed a bit dated now. However, her styling was strong with delicate rings and statement pearl earrings. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look.

Taapsee Pannu Taapsee Pannu looked beautiful in her ivory embellished sari, which was by Falguni Shane Peacock. Styled by Devki B, her sari attire was elaborated by intricate sequins and crystal work. She teamed her attire with a matching halter blouse that came with a shrug. We also loved Taapsee's jewellery game with a Skyward Bound Ambition Diamond Ring by Irasva. She wore a pair of diamond shaped earrings by Rajesh Tulsiani Fine Jewellery. The side-parted bun completed her look.

Georgia Andriani Georgia Andriani wore a blue gown that was sleeveless and featured a plunging neckline. The attire featured slits and was adorned with multi-hued floral accents. She accessorised her look with an elaborate dazzling neckpiece and earrings. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones and pink lip shade. The side-parted tresses elevated her style quotient.

Tahira Kashyap Tahira Kashyap went for an edgy look this time. She wore a Shantanu & Nikhil gown that was sleeveless with multi-hued ruffled accents. The attire was flared with sharp pleats and metallic accents. Styled by Neelangana, she accessorised her look with diamond earrings by Farah Khan. The makeup was highlighted by smoky kohl and pink lip shade. The tousled highlighted short hairdo upped her look.