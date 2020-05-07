Sobhita Dhulipala Will Convince You To Up Your Saree Fashion Game And Get A Unique Photoshoot Done Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sobhita Dhulipala's Instagram feed is lit up with perceptive photoshoots. She looks striking in each picture of hers and particularly her sarees looks are what we find the most interesting. Sobhita has sported sarees on a number of occasions and her sarees are a departure from the usual contemporary ones. She looks totally classy in her sarees and we have decoded our four favourite sarees from her saree collection.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Mustard Saree

The Ghost Stories actress posed by the bamboo shoot and looked absolutely amazing. She was photographed in an understated saree, which was splashed in mustard hue and accentuated by rust red and dark green stripes. Sobhita Dhulipala accessorised her look with an old-fashioned gold watch and tiny hoop earrings. Her makeup was highlighted by smoky kohl and muted pink lip shade. She upped her look with a tiny red bindi. The messy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Colour-Blocked Saree

Sobhita Dhulipala also stunned us with another humble saree. This time, she seemed to be sitting by the roadside and thinking about something. The actress wore a yellow and red printed saree with a plain yellow border. She paired her saree with a half-sleeved black blouse and kolhapuri chappals. She notched up her look with red glass bangles and black-toned neckpiece (probably a mangalsutra). The makeup was enhanced by a tiny bindi and muted pink lip shade. The middle-parted sindoor-clad tresses completed her look.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Regal Saree

For the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019, Sobhita Dhulipala wore a regal brocade saree, which we found so gorgeous. Her saree was accentuated by green hue and featured golden-toned nature-inspired patterns. She paired her saree with a half-sleeved white-hued blouse and an elaborate gold neckpiece. She also wore complementing earrings to notch up her avatar. She carried a heavy potli bag with her. The makeup was highlighted by smoky kohl and deep maroon lip shade. The tiny red bindi enhanced her look. The impeccable bun wrapped up her look.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Benarasi Silk Saree

For her TV series, Made In Heaven photoshoot, Sobhita Dhulipala was photographed in this exquisite Benarasi silk saree, which had all our attention. Her saree was splashed in a bright red hue, which featured floral motifs and purple-striped border. She paired her saree with a blue shade blouse that was quarter-sleeved and accentuated by zari patterns. She accessorised her look with a statement neckpiece. The makeup was enhanced by contoured cheekbones and nude tones. The wavy long tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, which saree style of Sobhita Dhulipala's did you like most? Let us know that.