    Sobhita Dhulipala’s New Year Covershoot In A Pretty Yellow Gown Has All Our Attention

    Be it films or fashion appearances, actress Sobhita Dhulipala never takes a backseat in putting her best foot forward and that's the reason she is always in the limelight. From events to covershoots, the diva leaves no stone unturned in making heads turn when it comes to fashion. No doubt, she always come up with some unique and wow outfits from her wardrobe that leaves us speechless.

    Recently, Sobhita kickstarted 2020 with a lovely photoshoot as she turned covergirl for Just Urbane magazine. Dressed in a pretty yellow gown, the diva was a vision. So, let us take a close look at her gown and decode it.

    Sobhita Dhulipala wooed us with a cut-sleeved backless sunshine yellow gown. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, her yellow number featured sharp pleats on the bodice and thigh-high front slit, whichgave her attire a bold effect. The Ghost Stories actress posed beautifully in her long gorgeous gown and looked like a butterfly. She accessorised her look with a silver-toned neckpiece and ring.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proprtion of foundation and concealer, she sightly contoured her face, jawline, and back. Filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade spruced up her look. Sobhita pulled her urly tresses at one side and gave an intense look.

    We really liked Sobhita Dhulipala's yellow gown. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 15:30 [IST]
