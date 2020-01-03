Just In
- 1 hr ago 6 Signs You Need To Bring A Change In Your Sex Life
-
- 2 hrs ago Kriti Kharbanda Is Royalty Personified In Her Bridal Lehengas And We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Her
- 3 hrs ago Deepika Padukone’s Head-To-Toe Leather Outfit Will Add Sass To Your 2020 Winter Look
- 3 hrs ago 10 Fruit Face Packs To Tackle Dry Skin This Winter Season
Don't Miss
- News J&K: 4 soldiers, including a lieutenant, injured in mine blast in Rajouri
- Technology Realme X50 5G To Pack Quad Rear Cameras, Confirms CEO
- Movies Thambi On Its Way To Overtake Hero At The Chennai Box Office?
- Automobiles Top Five Electric Cars Launching In India In 2020: eKUV300, e-Tron, Taycan, Nexon EV, & The MG ZS EV
- Sports Ibrahimovic 'ready to play' after signing for Milan
- Finance India Likely To Become $7 Trillion Economy By 2020: Deutsche Bank
- Travel Transformative Travel: A New 2020 Travel Trend
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
Sobhita Dhulipala’s New Year Covershoot In A Pretty Yellow Gown Has All Our Attention
Be it films or fashion appearances, actress Sobhita Dhulipala never takes a backseat in putting her best foot forward and that's the reason she is always in the limelight. From events to covershoots, the diva leaves no stone unturned in making heads turn when it comes to fashion. No doubt, she always come up with some unique and wow outfits from her wardrobe that leaves us speechless.
Recently, Sobhita kickstarted 2020 with a lovely photoshoot as she turned covergirl for Just Urbane magazine. Dressed in a pretty yellow gown, the diva was a vision. So, let us take a close look at her gown and decode it.
View this post on Instagram
Like a butterfly she fits between the reel and the real. Kicking off 2020 with the smoldering Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad) Publisher: @theabhikulkarni Shoot Direction: @chahat.dalal Art Direction: @jatinjoshii Photography: @dabbooratnani Words: @sho_orion Styling: @eshaamiin1 Hair and Makeup: @jeanclaudebiguineindia Location: @angriyacruiseship Celebrity PR agency: @hypenq_pr ________________________________________ #sobhitadhulipala #justurbane #evolvedman #justurbanecover #ghoststories #netflixindia #madeinheaven #ramanraghav #bardofblood #dabbooratnani
A post shared by Just Urbane | Magazine (@justurbane) on
Sobhita Dhulipala wooed us with a cut-sleeved backless sunshine yellow gown. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, her yellow number featured sharp pleats on the bodice and thigh-high front slit, whichgave her attire a bold effect. The Ghost Stories actress posed beautifully in her long gorgeous gown and looked like a butterfly. She accessorised her look with a silver-toned neckpiece and ring.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proprtion of foundation and concealer, she sightly contoured her face, jawline, and back. Filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade spruced up her look. Sobhita pulled her urly tresses at one side and gave an intense look.
We really liked Sobhita Dhulipala's yellow gown. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.