So, Here Are Some Bollywood Fashion Scoops Of The Day For Outfits Inspiration

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Walked The Ramp Style maven Sonam Kapoor Ahuja graced the ramp for Cover Story x Karl Lagerfeld fashion show. She looked stunning and gave us a party wear goal of the day. So, Sonam sported a sassy dress that consisted of a formal white full-sleeved shirt and a black asymmetrical dress. She paired it with thigh-high boots, which went well with her attire. Sonam Kapoor accessorised her look with statement pearl earrings and a delicate necklace, which came from Viange. She also upped her look with chic rings from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery and Gehna Jewellers. The makeup was highlighted by winged eyeliner and muted pink lip shade. The middle-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Tara Sutaria At A Launch Event So, Tara Sutaria attended a launch event recently and she gave us a traditional wear goal. Her attire was resplendent and accentuated by rich motifs. So, her ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved long kurta and cigarette pants. The attire was smart and she teamed it with a complementing midnight blue dupatta that was enhanced by embellished border. She accessorised her look with elaborate jhumkis and the makeup was contoured with pink cheekbones and pink lip shade. The middle-parted layered tresses rounded out her avatar.

Dia Mirza And Soha Ali Khan At Saundh Event Dia Mirza and Soha Ali Khan gave us impressive festive wear goals. Their outfits were not only vibrant but also light and comfy. So, Soha Ali Khan donned a flared short kurti that was three-quarter-sleeved and enhanced by colourful motifs. Her kurti was mainly dipped in mustard yellow shade and she teamed it with black dhoti pants and matching heels. She upped her look with jhumkis and the makeup was minimally done. Dia Mirza wore a red and white anarkali suit that was full-sleeved and lit up by meticulously-done prints. She also draped a printed red dupatta with her attire and her makeup was dewy with bright pink lip shade. The curly tresses completed her look.

The Housefull 4 Cast Photoshoot Akshay Kumar, Kriti Kharbanda, Kriti Sanon, and Pooja Hegde made an interesting fashion splash at the promotional round of Housefull 4. Starting with Akshay Kumar, he wore a dramatic tracksuit that seemed inspired by mystical creatures. His attire was dipped in white hue and accentuated by colourful motifs. The actor paired his ensemble with white sports shoes. Kriti Kharbanda wore a yellow tuxedo dress that was marked by sharp cuts. She paired her attire with bright yellow pumps and her makeup was dewy. She completed her look with a ponytail. Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, wore a bright orange strapless dress that was textured and came alive with overlapping details. Her dress was asymmetrical and pleated and she paired it with nude-toned heels. The Arjun Patiala actress accessorised her look with hoop earrings and the makeup was dewy with pink lip shade. The middle-parted hairdo rounded out her avatar. Pooja Hegde donned blue and white gingham patterned separates that consisted of a cropped blouse with flared sleeves and knotted pyjamas. She teamed her ensemble with orange sandals. She upped her look with funky hoops and the makeup was nude-toned with matte pink lip shade and curly tresses completed her look.

Kangana Ranaut's Suit For Change Within Kangana Ranaut has also participated in the 150th birth year celebration of Mahatma Gandhi. Kangana will also be taking part in launching an initiative called Change Within and for the photoshoot, she donned a silver-grey exquisite kurta set that featured a slit neckline flared kurta with long sleeves and complementing trousers. Her kurta was minimally done with floral accents and she paired her attire with complementing peep-hole sandals. Kangana accessorised her look with a statement pearl and diamond ring. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, matte pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The curly hairdo rounded out her avatar.