Chopra Sisters Priyanka And Parineeti In White Pantsuit: Who Has Better Formal Fashion Goals? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it formal or designer, ethnic or western, simple or bold, Bollywood and International star Priyanka Chopra Jonas definitely knows how to pull off any attire with perfection. She is one of the top actresses in the industry whom we look up to for serious fashion goals. Recently, the diva posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram feed, where she was seen sporting a white pantsuit that seemed perfect for formal meetings. It also reminded us of her sister Parineeti Chopra, who also opted for a white pantsuit for an event. So, let us take a close look at their suits and find which Chopra sister gave better formal fashion goals.

Source- Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra In A White Pantsuit

Priyanka Chopra Jonas sported a white pantsuit, which was made up of shimmery fabric. Her pantsuit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel open-front blazer and ankle-length matching pants. She layered her blazer with a peach-hued top that featured black buttons. The Sky Is Pink actress completed her look with a pair of black flip flops, which had multi-hued printed straps. She went jewellery-free and instead upped her look with white nail paint. Priyanka Chopra let loose her side-parted shoulder-length tresses loose and wrapped up her look with minimal base marked by filled brows, curled lashes, and nude-hued lip shade.

Source- Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra In A White Pantsuit

For one of the promotional rounds of Namaste England, Parineeti Chopra donned a white pantsuit and looked a class apart. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved long-lapel open-front blazer and matching high-waist flared pants. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she layered her blazer with a V-shaped neckline black crop top and completed her look with black sandals. The Jabariya Jodi actress notched up her look with a gold-toned chain neckpiece and spruced up her look with minimal base marked by filled brows, black winged eyeliner, smoky eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade. Parineeti let loose her straight tresses. The golden box bag rounded out her look.

So, what do you think about these white pantsuits of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra? Who looked better in formal suit? Let us know that in the comment section.