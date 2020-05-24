Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Alia Bhatt And Other Divas’ Light Sharara Suits For Festival Celebration At Home Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Eid-ul-Fitr, the special and most celebrated festival of Muslims. The festival is just a few days ahead and there are endless preparations to be done. Since, it's a big festival, the preparations will continue till the last moment but we don't want you to struggle in finding out a festive-perfect outfit. Dressing up in traditional attire for the festival is what will look forward to but wearing a heavy outfit that too knowing the fact that you have to stay at home all day long (because of state-imposed lockdown) doesn't make any sense. So, to help you stay comfortable and also look your ethereal best, we have come up with five light-weight sharara suits straight from our Bollywood divas' wardrobe for Eid.

Alia Bhatt In A White Sharara Suit For one of the promotional rounds of Kalank, Alia Bhatt opted for a very simple and sober white-hued sharara suit by Anita Dongre, which was accentuated by intricate silver-hued prints. Her suit consisted of a sleevless short kurti and matching sharara. Styled by Ami Patel, the actress draped a pretty dupatta and completed her look with silver-hued heels. Alia accessorised her look with a pair of jhumkis and spruced up her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, and matte pink lip shade. She let loose her mid-parted curly tresses. Nora Fatehi In A Dual-Toned Sharara Suit For the premiere of Batla House, Nora Fatehi donned a white and yellow-hued sharara suit by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, which was accentuated by checkered patterns. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved round-collar short kurti and matching sharara. Styled by Hitendra Kapopara, the diva completed her look with an equally-beautiful dupatta. She upped her look with silver-toned jhumkis from Curio Cottage. Nora let loose her side-parted straight tresses loose and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and cherry lip shade. Hina Khan In A Yellow Sharara Suit Hina Khan sported a bright yellow sharara suit and looked extremely gorgeous. Her suit consisted of a short kurti, which was accentuated by white floral patterns, side slits and circular flounce on the sleeves. She teamed it with matching sharara that featured subtle checkered prints and draped a dupatta over her shoulders. The actress notched up her look with metallic jhumkis and rings and wrapped up her look with minimal base marked by filled brows, highlighted cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade. Hina tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a bun. Parineeti Chopra In A Blue Sharara Suit For one of the promotional rounds of Namaste England, Parineeti Chopra wore a blue-hued sharara suit. Her suit consisted of a short kurti and matching sharara that featured golden stripes. She completed her look with beautiful dupatta, which was accentuated by checkered patterns and pom-pom detailing. The actress accessorised her look with silver-toned jhumkis and let loose her side-parted highlighted layered tresses. Filled brows, kohled eyes, nude-hued eye shadow, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look. Disha Patani In A Printed Sharara Suit For a puja ceremony, Disha Patani was decked up in a white sharara suit, which consisted of a sleeveless short kurti and flared sharara. He kurti was accentuated by dotted prints while her sharara featured brown stripes and floral patterns at the hem. Styled by Aastha Sharma, the diva draped a printed dupatta over her one shoulder that had pom-pom detailed border. Disha upped her look drop earrings and enhanced her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. She left her mid-parted curly tresses loose.

So, whose sharara suit will you pick for Eid? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Alia Bhatt, Hitendra Kapopara, Hina Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Disha Patani