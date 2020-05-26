From Grammy To Cannes, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Bold And Stylish Red Carpet Looks Decoded Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood and International star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always topped our best-dressed list. Be it a pretty voluminous gown or a bold dress, the way the diva pulls off each outfit of hers, it absolutely leaves us speechless. From Grammy to Cannes, Priyanka Chopra has been making numerous stunning statements on red carpet with her fashionable outfits. So, let us take a glimpse of some of her gorgeous red carpet looks that made many heads turn.

Priyanka Chopra In A White Bold Gown For the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted for a loose-sleeved deep neck sequin white-hued gown by Ralph and Russo. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, her stunning body-hugging gown was accentuated by long fringe-detailed sleeves and subtle prints. The long trail added dramatic quotient to her look and she upped her look with a pair of drop earrings. The diva let loose her side-parted sleek tresses and sharply contoured her face and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Though Priyanka was criticised a lot for this bold attire but the way she pulled it off, it wasn't quite everyone's cup of tea. Priyanka Chopra In A Satin Gown At the Pre-Grammy Gala event, Priyanka Chopra Jonas sported a halter-neck neutral-toned satin gown by Nicolas Jebran. Her gown was accentuated by sharp pleats on the waist with floral accents and a thigh-high side slit. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, her gown also featured a short trail while the matching panel at her back gave pallu type feel. The fashionista completed her look with pointed pumps by Stuart Weitzman and wrapped up her look with filled brows, smoky eyes, and dark nude lip shade. She let loose her mid-parted tresses. Priyanka Chopra In A Pink Gown At the Golden Globe Awards 2020, Priyanka Chopra Jonas graced the red carpet in an off-shoulder plunging-neckline pink gown by Cristina Ottaviano. It was a body-hugging gown, which had a long trail. The diva accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings, choker neckpiece, and rings from the label Bvlgari. Priyanka left her side-parted curly tresses loose and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and red lip shade. Priyanka Chopra In A Sequin Saree For the Marrakech Film Festival 2019, Priyanka Chopra Jonas flaunted a beautiful ivory saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her saree was accentuated by intricate sequin-detailing and golden embellished border. Styled by Ami Patel, she draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a strapless blouse. The actress notched up her look with diamond choker and rings from Lorraine Schwartz and enhanced her look with slight contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and matte pink lip shade. Priyanka Chopra pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a messy bun and slightly curled her side strands. Priyanka Chopra In A Black Shimmering Gown At the Cannes 2019, Priyanka Chopra made many heads turn in a strapless black sequin gown, which came from Roberto Cavalli. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, her shimmering gown featured red sequins on the waist while the long train added stylish quotient to her look. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned fancy earrings from Chopard and let loose her side-parted long curly tresses. Priyanka sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and elevated her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, soft blush, and matte pink lip shade. Priyanka Chopra In A White Feather Gown For the Emmy Awards 2017, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted for a full-sleeved round-collar bodycon white gown, which came from the label Balmain. The black motif embroidered patterns on her gown gave ethereal touch while the heavy feather-detailed hem and long train gave mermaid look. The fashion diva upped her look with silver-toned earrings and tied her slight poofy tresses into a ponytail. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and maroon lip shade went well with her look.

So, what do you think about these red carpet looks of Priyanka Chopra Jonas? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Priyanka Chopra Jonas