ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    From Grammy To Cannes, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Bold And Stylish Red Carpet Looks Decoded

    By
    |

    Bollywood and International star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always topped our best-dressed list. Be it a pretty voluminous gown or a bold dress, the way the diva pulls off each outfit of hers, it absolutely leaves us speechless. From Grammy to Cannes, Priyanka Chopra has been making numerous stunning statements on red carpet with her fashionable outfits. So, let us take a glimpse of some of her gorgeous red carpet looks that made many heads turn.

    Array

    Priyanka Chopra In A White Bold Gown

    For the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted for a loose-sleeved deep neck sequin white-hued gown by Ralph and Russo. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, her stunning body-hugging gown was accentuated by long fringe-detailed sleeves and subtle prints. The long trail added dramatic quotient to her look and she upped her look with a pair of drop earrings. The diva let loose her side-parted sleek tresses and sharply contoured her face and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Though Priyanka was criticised a lot for this bold attire but the way she pulled it off, it wasn't quite everyone's cup of tea.

    Array

    Priyanka Chopra In A Satin Gown

    At the Pre-Grammy Gala event, Priyanka Chopra Jonas sported a halter-neck neutral-toned satin gown by Nicolas Jebran. Her gown was accentuated by sharp pleats on the waist with floral accents and a thigh-high side slit. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, her gown also featured a short trail while the matching panel at her back gave pallu type feel. The fashionista completed her look with pointed pumps by Stuart Weitzman and wrapped up her look with filled brows, smoky eyes, and dark nude lip shade. She let loose her mid-parted tresses.

    Array

    Priyanka Chopra In A Pink Gown

    At the Golden Globe Awards 2020, Priyanka Chopra Jonas graced the red carpet in an off-shoulder plunging-neckline pink gown by Cristina Ottaviano. It was a body-hugging gown, which had a long trail. The diva accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings, choker neckpiece, and rings from the label Bvlgari. Priyanka left her side-parted curly tresses loose and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and red lip shade.

    Array

    Priyanka Chopra In A Sequin Saree

    For the Marrakech Film Festival 2019, Priyanka Chopra Jonas flaunted a beautiful ivory saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her saree was accentuated by intricate sequin-detailing and golden embellished border. Styled by Ami Patel, she draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a strapless blouse. The actress notched up her look with diamond choker and rings from Lorraine Schwartz and enhanced her look with slight contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and matte pink lip shade. Priyanka Chopra pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a messy bun and slightly curled her side strands.

    Array

    Priyanka Chopra In A Black Shimmering Gown

    At the Cannes 2019, Priyanka Chopra made many heads turn in a strapless black sequin gown, which came from Roberto Cavalli. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, her shimmering gown featured red sequins on the waist while the long train added stylish quotient to her look. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned fancy earrings from Chopard and let loose her side-parted long curly tresses. Priyanka sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and elevated her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, soft blush, and matte pink lip shade.

    Array

    Priyanka Chopra In A White Feather Gown

    For the Emmy Awards 2017, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted for a full-sleeved round-collar bodycon white gown, which came from the label Balmain. The black motif embroidered patterns on her gown gave ethereal touch while the heavy feather-detailed hem and long train gave mermaid look. The fashion diva upped her look with silver-toned earrings and tied her slight poofy tresses into a ponytail. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and maroon lip shade went well with her look.

    So, what do you think about these red carpet looks of Priyanka Chopra Jonas? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    More PRIYANKA CHOPRA News

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 15:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 26, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue