Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Other B-Town Divas Fascinate Us With Their Divine Look In White Gown Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

White is the colour of positivity, peace, purity, and goodness and that's the reason why we have immense love for this hue. The colour not only radiates good vibes but also adds elegance to one's look. There have been many events, where we have seen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and other Bollywood divas fascinating us with their divine looks in white gowns. So, let us take a look at their gorgeous gown that took our heart away.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In A Floral Gown For Longines anniversary party in Rome, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for a strapless plunging-neckline beautiful white gown, which came from the label Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu. Her ball gown was accentuated by embroidered floral accents, which gave a 3D effect. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned stud earrings, rings, and Dolcevita's aqua-blue wrist watch. The Jazbaa actress let loose her mid-parted curly tresses and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, white eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade. Malaika Arora In A Mermaid Gown Malaika Arora was a vision to behold in a half-sleeved high-neck white mermaid gown by Yousef Al Jasmi. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, her bodycon gown was accentuated by intricate striped patterns while the short trail and front slit added stylish quotient to her look. She completed her look with a pair of heels and upped her look with silver-toned drop earrings, bracelet, and ring from Gehna Jewellers and Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave. The Dabangg actress left her mid-parted highlighted tresses loose and wrapped up her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, dark-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and magenta lip shade. Deepika Padukone In A Dramatic Gown At Cannes 2019, Deepika Padukone looked extremely gorgeous in a white custom gown by Peter Dundas. It was full-sleeved plunging-neckline voluminous gown, which was accentuated by puffed shoulder and a thigh-high front slit. Her gown featured a long trail and a big black bow on the bodice that added dramatic quotient to her look. She completed her look with black heels from Aquazzura and notched up her look with earrings, bracelet, and rings from Lorraine Schwartz. The Chhapaak actress pulled up her sleek tresses into a very high tight ponytail and enhanced her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes with winged effect on the bottom of her eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Priyanka Chopra Jonas In An Embroidered Gown At Oscars 2016, Priyanka Chopra Jonas sported a strapless white sheer gown by Zuhair Murad, which was accentuated by white embroidered floral patterns. The short trail added added stylish quotient and she upped her look with silver-toned earrings, rings, and a small classy bag. The Sky Is Pink actress pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a low ponytail and sharply contoured her face and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and dark red lip shade rounded out her look. Nora Fatehi In A Slit Gown Nora Fatehi was decked up in an off-shoulder plunging-neckline white gown, which was accentuated by pretty black-hued prints and ruffles. Her body-hugging gown featured a thigh-high side slit that gave her outfit a bold touch. She completed her look with a pair of white heels and opted for minimal jewellery. The Street Dancer 3D actress let loose her fringe-detailed curly tresses and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by pointed brows and pink lip shade.

So, whose white gown did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Maneka Harisinghani, Shaleena Nathani, Nora Fatehi