From Anushka Sharma To Sophie Choudry, The Divas Who Wore Heavy Costumes And Jewellery Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

While the script, directing, editing, and other technical aspects can make or break a film, more than often costumes also indirectly affect the film. Since costumes define a character, costumes become an essential part of the film. For instance, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is so particular about costumes and takes a great initiative in selecting costumes. Sometimes, for a scene, the actors have to wear heavy costumes or jewellery in order to bring alive their character. There are a number of Bollywood actresses, who have donned heavy outfits. From Anushka Sharma to Sophie Choudry, here are the divas who donned heavy costumes and jewellery. The weight of their costume and jewels will definitely leave you speechless. Take a look.

Photo Credit (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil): SonyMusicIndiaVEVO

Photo Credit (Bombay Velvet): FoxStarHindi

Anushka Sharma's Gown And Lehenga

Anushka Sharma's wore a famous green-coloured gown in her film, Bombay Velvet. Her attire was backless and splashed in bright green hue with sparkling accents and gold-toned nature-inspired patterns. It was a dramatic gown, which was designed by Niharika Bhasin Khan. Her gown weighed 35kgs. Anushka wore statement jewellery with her gown, which thankfully didn't seem too heavy. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and side-swept bun hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Anushka Sharma also impressed us with her heavy golden embellished lehenga in Channa Mereya song from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was so intricately-done by Manish Malhotra. Her lehenga was a work of art and absolutely resplendent. However, the lehenga was worth its weight. It was a 17kg lehenga and Anushka also wore emerald kundan neckpiece, a light nath, hair accessory, and floral studs with her attire.

Photo Credit: UTV Motion Pictures

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Jewellery

In Jodhaa Akbar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan exuded regal vibes and gave us a number of traditional outfit goals. From her yellow to red lehenga, her wardrobe was rich and luxurious in the movie. She was a vision to behold in her costumes that brought alive Mughal fashion sensibilities. However, while her costumes weren't very heavy, her jewellery's weight made us go speechless. The actress wore elaborate jewellery, which consisted of heavy neckpieces and bangles. Around 400kgs of gold and stones were incorporated into her different jewellery set but Aishwarya Rai pulled off all the looks gracefully.

Photo Credit: Eros Now

Deepika Padukone's Armour

In Bajirao Mastani, it wasn't just Ranveer Singh, who mounted on horse and fought wars but Deepika Padukone as Mastani also wore heavy armour. Her metallic armour that seemed so uncomfortable to look at was pretty heavy but Deepika Padukone with her acting prowess didn't make it look so uncomfortable. Her armour weight 20kgs and on the top of it her headgear would have certainly added to the weight.

Photo Credit: Eros Now

Madhuri Dixit's Lehenga

In the song, Kaahe Chhed Mohe from Devdas, Madhuri Dixit Nene wore a heavy lehenga and it was extremely elaborate and ornate. She wore and danced in a red-hued lehenga that was jewel-toned and meticulously done. Her lehenga weighed 30 kilograms. Imagine dancing in it! It wasn't just her lehenga that was heavy, her jewellery was also heavy. She wore heavy gold bangles, maangtikkka, armlet, jhumkis, nose ring, and neckpiece. It would have left us short of breath but Madhuri Dixit pulled it off effortlessly.

Photo Credit: ‎SKT Studios

Sridevi's Golden Outfit

Late veteran actress, Sridevi was probably one of the most versatile actresses of the industry. She has played so many diverse characters and one of the characters, she played came from her Tamil film, Puli. In the film, Sridevi wore a gold-toned outfit and a headgear. Her headgear was fascinating with layers of beads and sharp crown-like structure. However, it was her embellished golden outfit that was heavy. Her outfit weighed 20kgs. Her makeup was also loud with a maroon lip shade, winged eyeliner, and a jewel-toned bindi.

Photo Credit: SonyMusicIndiaVEVO

Sophie Choudry's Skirt

Well, most of us feel a costume is heavy if it is traditional or resplendent. However, sometimes, a costume can be heavy even if it looks light. Sophie Choudry danced in an item song, Meri Ek Ada Shola from the movie, Kidnap. One of her outfits was a painstakingly embellished skirt from the song, which she paired with a sleeveless blouse. Her skirt weighed 20kgs. Surprising, isn't it?

So, whose heavy costume look did you like the most? Let us know that.