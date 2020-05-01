On Anushka Sharma’s Birthday, Her Top Fashion Highlights From Her Modelling Days Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Before she wowed us with her performance in her debut film, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Anushka Sharma was a successful model. The actress started her career with modelling and she had been modelling since the age of 14-15 and at the age of 20, she bagged a role in her first film opposite Shah Rukh Khan. As a model also, Anushka Sharma commanded attention and she particularly impressed the late designer Wendell Rodricks, for whom she has been a showstopper too. So, born on 1 May 1988, here are some of the glimpses of Anushka Sharma from her old modelling days. Take a look.

Anushka Sharma's Golden And Pink Attire

Anushka Sharma sashayed the ramp in her golden and pink attire. She looked pretty in her attire, which consisted of a pink striped sweater and a muted brownish-golden cape-like addition on the bodice. Her makeup was minimally done and the middle-parted curled tresses rounded out her avatar.

Anushka Sharma's Traditional Attire

During her early modelling days, Anushka Sharma also exuded regal vibes with her ensemble. The diva once walked the ramp in traditional attire, which was accentuated by black and velvet green hues. The bodice of her ensemble featured intricate patterns and seemed inspired by Mughal artwork. The velvet green flared portion colour-blocked her attire. The meticulously-done floral dupatta spruced up her avatar.

Anushka Sharma's Bridal Look

Anushka Sharma also flaunted bridal look and we loved how she walked the ramp decked in a heavy traditional outfit and elaborate jewellery. Her makeup look was balanced with minimal touches. The actress wore red traditional wear that was accentuated by jewelled tones. Her jewellery consisted of kundan neckpiece, a maangtikka, and dangler-styled earrings pinned to her braided hairdo.

Anushka Sharma's Edgy Look

At the Lakme Fashion Week, Anushka Sharma also exuded edgy avatar in her dress, which was sleeveless and olive green in colour. Her dress was accentuated by checkered patterns on the bodice and also featured metallic accents. The cross-bodied chain look added an interesting dimension whereas the statement bangles upped her look. The middle-parted long tresses completed her look.

Anushka Sharma's Yellow Lehenga

We couldn't take our eyes off Anushka Sharma's bright yellow lehenga, which seemed very festive and contemporary. Her yellow lehenga consisted of an embellished blouse, which she paired with a plain yellow skirt with floral accents in a white hue. Her sheer dupatta went well with her number and was highlighted by a white-patterned border. The drop earrings rounded out her avatar.

Anushka Sharma's Red Outfit

Anushka Sharma had also won us with her red attire that featured a flowy bodice and was enhanced by blazing red hue. Her ensemble was also highlighted by embellished gold-toned stripes and her look was kept jewellery-free. The makeup was light but her eye makeup was heavy. The side-parted ponytail completed her avatar.

Anushka Sharma's Red And Pink Outfit

Anushka Sharma had also graced the ramp as a showstopper for Wendell Rodricks, who passed away recently. The actress wore a red and pink ensemble that also featured a cape and she paired her attire with bright yellow sandals. Her makeup was highlighted by vibrant pink lip shade and long tresses.

So, which ramp moment of Anushka Sharma's did you like the most? Let us know that.

Happy Birthday, Anushka Sharma!