From Anushka Sharma To Manushi Chhillar, The Taurus Divas And Their Best Fashion Picks Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Known for her practical nature, independence, and caring attitude, a Taurus woman makes for an absolutely valuable friend. They are tough and soft at the same time, and we have a number of Bollywood divas who are Taurus. These actresses, right from Anushka Sharma to Waheeda Rehman have been the leading figures in the Bollywood industry. In the male-dominated industry (which we feel is changing with time), they have made their position concrete. However, in the month of Taurus, we have the best fashion picks of these famous Taurus Bollywood divas. Take a look.

Source: Anushka Sharma's Instagram

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma celebrates her birthday on May 1, which means her birthday is just around the corner. These days, the diva has been making us feel lighter with her candid fun-filled moments, which she regularly shares on her Instagram feed. However, coming to our best fashion pick of hers, it was golden-toned attire that we really liked. So, for the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020, Anushka Sharma wore a metallic dress that featured exaggerated butterfly sleeves and a deep side slit. It was an asymmetrical number, which she paired with pointed golden pumps. She wore chic earrings from Diosa Paris By Darshan Dave. Her delicate ring from Diamantina Fine Jewels went well with her look. The makeup was nude-toned with smoky kohl and soft brown lip shade. The impeccable middle-parted hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Source: Radhika Madan's Instagram

Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan's birthday is also on May 1 and the actress has quite an eclectic fashion sense. She experiments a lot. So, the Angrezi Medium actress wore orange-hued separates, which were so sassy and sporty. She wore an orange collared cropped shirt with puffed sleeves and teamed it with matching pyjamas. The actress also upped her ensemble with a sleek black belt and we definitely loved the mention of, 'Orange Is The New Black' on her cropped shirt. Her flats went well with her attire. She also elevated her avatar with a gold-toned neckpiece and complementing hoops. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and subtle kohl. However, the real eye-catching detail about her look was her braids style.

Source: Adah Sharma's Instagram

Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma, who impressed us with her performance in 1920, celebrates her birthday on May 11. The actress is known for her unconventional fashion sense. She is mostly quirky when it comes to dressing up and this attire of hers from Satya Paul absolutely stunned us. It was a black-hued outfit that seemed inspired by sari and the drape totally had our attention. The drape was splashed in the shades of green, purple, blue, black, and orange. The embellished bangles totally went well with her look and we also loved how she styled her. The actress wore a black-hued hat and round-framed shades to up her look. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and the sleek long tresses rounded out her avatar.

Source: Sunny Leone's Instagram

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone, who is known for her casual and bold fashion, celebrates her birthday on May 13. These days, she has been sharing a lot of family moments on Instagram with her followers. The actress wore an embellished dress that was full-sleeved and we really loved this dress of hers. It was an ultimate party number that was beautifully sequinned and not just her dress, we also liked the thigh-high sassy boots that she paired with her dress. Sunny accessorised her look with chic rings. The makeup was highlighted by neon pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-parted wavy tresses wrapped up her look.

Waheeda Rehman

Veteran actress, Waheeda Rehman celebrates her birthday on May 14 and she has the most gorgeous collection of sarees. The actress always inspires us with her saree looks and this saree of hers at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception totally won us. It was a bluish-green saree that featured subtle motifs in light golden tone. She paired her saree with a complementing half-sleeved blouse. The Delhi 6 actress accessorised her look with a delicate pearl neckpiece and a classy bangle. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and impeccable hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Source: Zareen Khan's Instagram

Zareen Khan

Zareen Khan's fashion is very trendy and she seems to have a lot of fusion outfits in her wardrobe. This jumpsuit of hers from Meraki Couture was so blingy and party-perfect. Her jumpsuit was blazing maroon-hued and half-sleeved. It was an embellished sequinned number. Her attire featured flared hem and Zareen pulled it off confidently. She paired her attire with Olive-coloured pumps to add contrast. The jewellery was light and minimal. She wore a bracelet and ring that came from Adiara Queen Jewelry. The makeup was highlighted by maroon lip shade and sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

Source: Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Madhuri Dixit Nene is effortlessly charming and her fashion is as versatile as her role in the movie. She celebrates her birthday on May 15. The actress is famous for her traditional looks and this saree of hers absolutely won us. The actress wore a saree that was pastel-hued and summery. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, this saree of hers was baby pink-hued and featured blue and green floral accents. We also loved the subtle floral accents on the border of her pallu. She teamed her saree with a blue blouse. The actress accessorised her look with dainty bangles and statement drop earrings. The makeup was marked by magenta pink lip shade and wavy ponytail completed her look.

Source: Sonal Chauhan's Instagram

Sonal Chauhan

Sonal Chauhan, who celebrates her birthday on May 16, has contemporary fashion sense. She loves fusion outfits and this one look of hers absolutely left us stunned. The model wore a fusion ensemble, which came from Junne by Kavita Jigyasa Arora. Her attire consisted of a cropped white boho top with tassels at the hem. She paired it with yellow ruffled and wrapped bottoms and a matching kaftan-style jacket. Sonal accessorised her look with embellished peep-hole sandals. The makeup was highlighted by deep pink lip shade and the sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

Source: Nushrat Bharucha's Instagram

Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha celebrates her birthday on May 17 and the actress has amazing fashion sense. She is almost always best dressed and in this green gown, she totally left us speechless. The diva wore a bottle green gown that was one-shouldered and featured a deep side slit. The brown-leather strap detailing added to the sassy edge. This gown of hers could have intimidated even the seasoned fashionistas but she pulled it off with a lot of elegance. She wore this outfit for the Amazon Filmfare Awards and it was by Yousef Akbar. Nushrat paired her ensemble with edgy sandals from Public Desire. She accessorised her look with a Suhani Pittie handcuff and earcuff by Misho. The makeup was nude-toned and the side-swept sleek tresses wrapped up her look.

Source: Manushi Chhillar's Instagram

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar's fashion oscillates between classic and modern. The former Miss World celebrates her birthday on May 18 and we loved this lehenga of hers, which came from Jade by Monica and Karishma. This lehenga set was blue and pink in colour and Manushi looked pretty in it. Her lehenga was blue-hued and featured embellishments and intricate patterns. Her dupatta absolutely upped her lehenga look and it was pink-hued with stunning floral motifs. She wore light and minimal jewellery that consisted of a neckpiece, earrings, bangles, and rings, which came from Malabar Gold and Diamonds. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and a bindi. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

So, which Taurus celebrity's fashion did you like the most from the list? Let us know that.