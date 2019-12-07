ENGLISH

    Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao, And Ranveer Singh Perfectly Present Small-Town Casual Fashion

    Recently, Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha took to her Instagram handle to announce her next upcoming film Chhalaang. The actress shared a picture in which she is seen dressed in a casual yet pretty salwar suit and Rajkummar Rao in a very simple outfit. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh too shared the first look of his upcoming film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The actor gave retro vibes with his orange shirt and grey pants.

    The trio Nushrat, Rajkummar, and Ranveer perfectly presented the fashion of small-town people. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

    Nushrat Bharucha And Rajkummar Rao's Outfits In 'Chhalaang'

    So, Nushrat Bharucha donned a three-fourth-sleeved green-hued kurti, which was accentuated by embroidered red prints. She paired it with a light-pink hued salwar, that featured red floral accents. The actress draped a matching dupatta around her neck and completed her look with nude-hued platform heels. She pulled back her sleek tresses into a low braided tail. Nushrat accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings.

    On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao opted for a green polo t-shirt and had paired it with dusky pants. He teamed his ensemble with a three-fourth-sleeved light-grey hued jacket. The actor completed his look with a pair of shoes.

    Ranveer Singh's Outfit In 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Poster

    So, in the poster, Ranveer Singh is seen dressed in a half-sleeved black printed collar orange-hued shirt, which featured tiny white dots and a pocket-square. He teamed it with grey dusky pants and black statement belt. He accessorised his look with a gold-toned wrist watch, wristbands, and rings. The actor gave retro vibes with his casual attire.

    So, whta do you think about their looks? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Nushrat Bharucha, Ranveer Singh

    Story first published: Saturday, December 7, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
