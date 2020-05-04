Just In
When Tabu And Aishwarya Rai Shared Screen Space And Gave Us Stunning Fashion Goals
Tabu and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's movie, Kandukondain Kandukondain completed 20 years today and this movie besides being based on Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility was also a fashion treat. Tabu and Aishwarya Rai looked gorgeous on-screen and gave us stunning performance. So, let's decode their outfits and looks from the movie.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Costume
So, Aishwarya Rai wore traditional outfits in the movie. She wore a yellow saree in one of the scenes and we were stunned by the simplicity of her outfit. She wore a plain saree and teamed it with a half-sleeved blouse, which featured a subtle floral accent. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked gorgeous in her ensemble and she accessorised her look with a delicate gold necklace and studs. The makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and a tiny red bindi. The middle-parted braid rounded out her look. In another scene, she wore a light green saree with light gold motifs and intricately-done gold-toned border and she paired it with a dark green blouse that featured embroidered border. She accessorised her look with an elaborate neckpiece and earrings. The makeup was highlighted by the red bindi and pink lip shade, and the mogra-adorned bun rounded out her avatar.
Tabu's Costume
Tabu also kept it traditional in the movie and absolutely stole each frame. In one of the scenes, she was seen praying and donned a saree for that scene. Her attire was splashed in a soft golden hue and it was crafted out of silk fabric. She teamed her saree with a maroon half-sleeved blouse and accessorised her look with a sleek gold neckpiece. The makeup was highlighted by maroon lip shade and mogra-adorned bun. In another scene, she wore a black and red outfit that consisted of an embroidered blouse and a red dupatta. Her oxidised silver maangtikka was also eye-catching.
We celebrate Tabu and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as amazing actresses, who gave us so much variety with their outfits.