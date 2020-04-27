Neeta Lulla Gives Details About Aishwarya Rai’s Outfits From Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam On Instagram Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was a 1999 blockbuster hit, which had Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgan in the lead. The three actors were outstanding in the romantic-drama film and Aishwarya Rai looked radiant in the backdrop of grand sets. Speaking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the costume designer of the movie Neeta Lulla, spilled some beans about her two outfits and shared some interesting details on Instagram. So, let's find out what she said about these two outfits of Aishwarya Rai's from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Red Saree

So, Aishwarya Rai's red saree was an interesting story as revealed by Neeta Lulla on her Instagram feed. The designer said we (the movie's team) discussed the climax scene of the film, which was to be shot at Urania Filmszinhaz - The National Film Theatre, Budapest, with an all-red ambience. Neeta Lulla also stated Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted a white organza saree but she (Neeta Lulla) felt that red saree would work for the intensity of the scene and will help focus only on Aishwarya's expression. So, both the sarees were made but at 5 am, Sanjay Leela called Neeta Lulla that the white saree could not be found, so they will opt for the red saree. It worried the designer as she wondered where the white saree could go. However, 2 hours later, the director (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) informed Neeta Lulla that white saree was found but the red saree was a fantastic decision as it worked perfectly for the emotion and the actress looked ethereal.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Aquamarine Lehenga

How can we forget Aishwarya Rai's aqua blue lehenga from the Nimbooda song? Decked in an aqua blue lehenga choli with elaborate jewellery, Aishwarya was a vision to behold. The designer revealed how aquamarine hue was not the first choice for her lehenga. She said that an extensive discussion took place on which hue she would wear. Saroj Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Nitin Desai wanted a lime green lehenga and nothing would change that. However, Neeta Lulla revealed that her instinct said let's do an aquamarine. So, after intensive research in colour books and magazines, she came across this gorgeous aqua, which we went for and rest is history.

