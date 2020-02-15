ENGLISH

    Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Tabu Graces The Ramp In Her Exquisite Traditional Outfit

    By
    |

    Tabu looked absolutely graceful as she walked the ramp for Gaurang on day three of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week. The seasoned actress also recited poetry, which made the show even more special. Speaking about her outfit, the actress graced the show in a traditional handloom attire that was understated and crafted out of silk fabric.

    So, Haider actress wore a lehenga that consisted of a blouse and flared skirt. Tabu's exquisite ensemble was splashed in black and golden tones. While the blouse was half-sleeved and accentuated by golden metallic tones and the skirt was enhanced by white-toned motifs. The border of her skirt was also highlighted by golden silk tones. Her dupatta was draped in a cross-bodied style and featured black and white intricate patterns. The light pink border of her dupatta brought in a level of contrast.

    She accessorised her look with heavy jhumkis that elevated her look. The makeup was highlighted by smoky kohl, contoured cheekbones, and pink lip shade. The impeccable bun was adorned by pink-hued flowers and that rounded out her avatar. Tabu looked amazing as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 15, 2020, 10:24 [IST]
