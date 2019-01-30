Of Glamorous And Dreamy Numbers, Tabu And Karan Johar Were The Showstoppers At LFW SR’19

The structured waves and the traditional technique were observed at the special opening show of Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort' 19, which took places at the Mumbai Opera. The models exuded power at the ramp in their sculpted and embellished outfits. The show was by Gaurav Gupta, who incorporated his signature design aesthetics but this time, he took a chikankari turn.

Veteran actress Tabu and prolific actor, producer, and director Karan Johar were the showstoppers. Strictly speaking about their outfits, Tabu's ensemble was about pastel hue and voluminous silhouette with an overlapping origami bodice. The floral appliques and the gentle cascade of shimmery accents brought alive her gown. Perfect for cocktail parties, her attire was about sharp details and dreamy touch. Her look was minimal and highlighted by a glossy red lip shade and the middle-parted sleek tresses wrapped up her showstopper look.

Karan, on the other hand, wore a flamboyant outfit. His attire was unapologetically dramatic and enhanced by characteristic red hue. His suit was about classic colour block and nuanced details. Bright red was his jacket and black was shirt and straight-fit pants. Adding to that, his perfectly tailored suit was characterised by silver embellishments. Karan paired it with black-hued formal shoes. His look was every inch glamorous and there was an element of fantasy too. So, how did you find their outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.