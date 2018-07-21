Subscribe to Boldsky
Karan Johar’s Latest Ethnic Outfit Is What Every Modern Man Should Have In His Wardrobe

Karan Johar Praful Patel

Karan Johar probably wore one of the trendiest and unorthodox outfits at Poorna Patel's sangeet ceremony. The director, actor, and producer, Karan had the mercury rising as he graced the occasion looking super-hot. He wore an all-black outfit and had our jaws dropping.

What he wore was certainly a statement piece by Shantanu & Nikhil. It was stitched to perfection and Karan like always managed to pull off his outfit with a lot of aplomb and confidence. His bandhgala outfit was a cross between crisp and asymmetrical and that was the most interesting part about his traditional wear.

Karan Johar fashion

His coat was full-sleeved and partially structured but towards the end, his jacket was accentuated by ruffled accents. We were also impressed by the intricate work on his sleeves and the crown brooch that enhanced his pocket square area. He teamed his jacket with matching black cigarette pants, which went perfectly well with his jacket.

Karan's loafers were also to-die-for and definitely gave us footwear-inspiration. His loafers were dipped in black shade and highlighted by golden sequins. He posed effortlessly for the shutterbugs and inspired us all to try something new and different.

We all loved Karan Johar's classy avatar. Did you too? Tell us your answers in the comments section.

    Read more about: fashion bollywood karan johar
    Story first published: Saturday, July 21, 2018, 13:21 [IST]
