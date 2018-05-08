Karan Johar’s Latest Avatar Is Making Us Go Head Over Heels

Come Sonam's wedding festivities and Karan Johar is totally killing the internet with his unique taste in fashion. Right from Shantanu & Nikhil's all-white distinctive sherwani at mehendi ceremony to vibrant floral traditional attire at sangeet, Karan is making us go WOW with his style.

Today he surprises us yet again in a Manish Malhotra's elegant creation. He stands out from the rest by wearing a pastel pink coloured bandhgala jacket on a pristine white kurta. His chikankari jacket is an incredible twist to the darker and muted hues that men usually sport.

This layered ensemble teamed with a white pyjama makes him look more like a member from the Rajasthani royal family than the Karan Johar of Bollywood. The style quotient is definitely high and he colour blocks the whole appearance with orange aviators and black ethnic footwear.

Karan is charismatic and the latest head turner. With his million dollars poses, he is definitely taking the best dressed trophy at Sonam Kapoor's wedding.

Gentlemen take some notes! How do you find Karan in this look? Let us know in the comments section.