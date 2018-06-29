Karan Johar Wears A Red Velvet Sherwani Fit For The Modern Day

Karan Johar looked regal, composed, and dashing at the pre-engagement ceremony of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. The producer, director, and now an actor, Karan sported a Manish Malhotra traditional attire and looked awesome as hell.

Karan's sherwani instantly caught our attention and we thought that this is one of the best traditional outfits he has ever worn. His red velvet kurta was paired with a pristine white pyjama and yes, we were so star-struck.

However, it was his magnificent jacket that had us crushing all over him. Stitched to perfection, his jacket was full-sleeved and structural. It featured symmetry of white buttons on the center and was accentuated with floral embroidery and golden embellishments on the sleeves. Yes, Karan's ensemble was a cross between being subtle and loud. And he pulled it off with so much poise and sophistication.

He teamed his red and white sherwani with black-hued loafers, which were enhanced with silver work. Karan Johar, for sure, impressed us yet again. His fashion sense is highly refined and he has never had a dress failure. What do you all think about Karan Johar's sherwani? Let us know.