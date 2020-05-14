From Sushmita Sen To Mumtaz, The Divas Who Popularised And Made Their Sarees Unforgettable Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The Indian film industry has given us lots of incredible cinematic moments but there have been a number of costume moments too. Out of all the costumes ever in the Indian cinema, sarees hold a special position. A number of divas in different decades have donned some unforgettable sarees and inspired fashion trends. From Sushmita Sen to Mumtaz, here are the actresses who have wowed us with their saree fashion. Let's find out what sarees they wore that defined their character and became so popular.

Courtesy: Red Chillies Entertainment

Sushmita Sen's Red Saree In Main Hoon Na

We do believe that Sushmita Sen popularised sarees once again on the Indian screen with her red saree in Main Hoon Na. While sarees were donned in the late 80s and 90s cinema but none created a stir quite like Sushmita Sen's saree. The only exceptions in that era were Raveena Tandon's saree and Sridevi's saree. Coming back to Sushmita Sen's saree, it was designed by Manish Malhotra and the long flowy red chiffon saree trended as much as the movie did. The saree featured intricately-done border and she teamed her ensemble with a sequinned white sleeveless blouse. The black-toned neckpiece upped her look and the muted-toned makeup rounded out her avatar. The long sleek tresses spruced up her avatar. Before this saree look, Sushmita Sen was mostly seen in western outfits on-screen and with this, she gave us a refreshing look.

Courtesy: YRF Movies

Sridevi's Yellow Saree In Chandni

Sridevi's movie with late Rishi Kapoor, Chandni, was loved by the audience and in the movie, the late legendary actress gave us a number of saree goals. Sridevi wore light cotton sarees in the movie and her most memorable sarees were the white and yellow ones. She looked stunning in her plain-hued sarees as she grooved on the dance numbers. With her saree style in Chandni, she made space for single-hued sarees. She even wore matching blouses with her saree to launch minimal look. Sridevi's Chandni saree looks are recreated till date by Bollywood divas and most of the times by her daughter, Janhvi Kapoor.

Courtesy: Dharma Productions

Priyanka Chopra's Saree In Dostana

And who can forget the saree look that helped earn her nickname 'desi girl' after the song? In the song, Desi Girl from her movie, Dostana, Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave the saree lovers a contemporary saree goal. Bold yet minimal, her saree was particularly loved by the young audience. Designed by Manish Malhotra, her saree was soft golden-toned and lightweight. It featured embellished sequinned border but more than the saree, it was because of her halter blouse that her saree became so famous. Her white-toned sequinned blouse accentuated her saree look. With this saree, Priyanka Chopra inspired many to upgrade their saree look, particularly when dressing for parties.

Courtesy: Navketan Films

Waheeda Rehman's Saree In Guide

In the song, Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai, Waheeda Rehman absolutely won us with her dancing prowess and gave us an ultimate saree look with her light blue saree. She gracefully danced and even jumped from one point to other in this saree, which would have been incredibly tough. The costume designer of the movie was Bhanu Athaiya, who created this iconic look of Waheeda Rehman's. The saree was simple and plain-hued and the veteran actress paired it with a half-sleeved blouse. Her jewellery was light but the anklets seemed heavy. Waheeda Rehman beckoned ladies to don a saree like hers after the song.

Courtesy: Venus

Raveena Tandon's Saree In Mohra

Raveena Tandon's saree in the song Tip Tip Barsa Paani with Akshay Kumar from their film, Mohra totally became popular. This saree look redefined boldness and Raveena pulled off her chiffon saree so effortlessly. She looked gorgeous in the song and teamed her saree with a matching half-sleeved blouse. Her side-swept long tresses rounded out her avatar. Akshay Kumar would be recreating the same song with Katrina Kaif wearing a yellow saree instead in their upcoming movie, Sooryavanshi. Even Alia Bhatt recreated Raveena Tandon's yellow saree look. However, it was Raveena Tandon, who made saree unapologetic bold wear with her iconic yellow saree.

Courtesy: Shemaroo Filmi Gaane

Mumtaz's Saree In Brahmachari

Mumtaz's saree in the movie, Brahmachari is probably the most unique saree in Bollywood till date. She wore this saree for the song, Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche from the film, Brahmachari. With her retro saree, she inspired so many and created an evergreen fashion trend. The modern-day sarees and even saree-gowns of today are inspired by Mumtaz's layered saree. Her orange saree featured gold gota border and it was pre-pleated. It is the drape of her saree, which made her saree look so unconventional. Her saree is still unusual even for modern times. She teamed her low-waist saree with a matching sleeveless orange blouse and decked up her look with heavy gold jewellery. The credit should definitely go to Bhanu Athaiya for creating this unusual saree.

So, whose saree look is the most iconic according to you? Let us know that.