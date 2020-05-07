ENGLISH

    Deepika Padukone's Top 5 Regal Sarees That You Would Want To Totally Invest In

    By
    |

    Deepika Padukone is not only a prolific actress, who has been upping her acting game but she is also a saree connoisseur. With her resplendent sarees, the actress has inspired the young ladies of today to drape sarees. In fact, she frequently wears kanjeevaram sarees. Deepika has a collection of graceful sarees and amid lockdown, she can give us the much-needed saree inspiration. So, let's decode her elegant sarees.

    Deepika Padukone's Elaborate Saree

    Deepika Padukone exuded regal vibes in this Anamika Khanna saree of hers. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the saree was draped by Dolly Jain. It was an intricately-done saree with embroidered floral patterns. It was a cream-hued saree and the Chhapaak actress looked like a dream in it. She accessorised her look with pearl and gemstone neckpiece and floral-cut studs. With this saree look, Deepika Padukone gave us a traditional perfect fashion moment. Her makeup was highlighted by smoky kohl, filled eyebrows, and pinkish-brown lip shade. The bronzer-contoured effect accentuated her look. The statement bun rounded out her avatar.

    Deepika Padukone's Red Silk Saree

    Deepika Padukone's red-hued silk saree was perfect for wedding occasion and she looked amazing in her saree. The saree was designed by one of Deepika's favourite designers, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Splashed in a red hue, her saree was accentuated by meticulously-done floral accents and we loved the way she draped her saree. She looked like a royal diva in her saree and spruced up her look with pearl and gemstone choker and complementing pearl haar. Her elaborate floral earrings went well with her ethnic look. Her makeup was lit up by smoky kohl, muted pink lip shade, and contoured cheekbones. The side-parted ponytail completed her look.

    Deepika Padukone's Chikankari Saree

    For the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award 2019, Deepika Padukone made us go speechless with her Rahul Mishra saree. It was a chikankari saree and with this saree, Deepika Padukone inspired us to update our wardrobe with chikankari saree. It was a subtly-embroidered saree and Deepika paired her saree with a floral peach-hued blouse that enhanced her saree look. Her gold-toned and gemstone floral earrings notched up her look. The makeup was highlighted by pink touches and deep red lip shade. She completed her look with an impeccable bun.

    Deepika Padukone's Understated Saree

    For her wedding reception in Bengaluru, Deepika Padukone wore a soft golden saree that was accentuated by silk fabric. It was a resplendent silk saree and designed by Sabyasachi. Deepika paired her saree with a full-sleeved white blouse. She was a vision in her saree as she posed with Ranveer Singh. Deepika accessorised her look with a pearl necklace and heavy emerald set. The makeup was muted-toned with deep pink lip shade and the mogra-adorned middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar.

    Deepika Padukone's Colour-Blocked Saree

    The actress also draped a Payal Jain saree for Tamasha promotions. She looked graceful in her saree, which was so simple and a lot about colour-blocking. Her saree was splashed in the white hue and enhanced by intricately-done pink-toned floral accents on the pallu and border of the saree. The actress teamed her saree with a complementing sleeveless blouse. She upped her look with an aquamarine jewellery set. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and winged eyeliner. The middle-parted bun wrapped up her look.

    So, which saree of Deepika Padukone would you want to invest in? Let us know that.

    Source: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

