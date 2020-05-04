Deepika Padukone’s Met Gala Looks From 2017-19 Decoded, Which One Was The Best? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone's Met Gala journey also started in 2018 with Priyanka Chopra Jonas. However, unlike Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone has mostly been criticised by the fashion critics for her costume choices. The critics and fashion enthusiasts did find her gorgeous and elegant as always but at such a platform, they felt Deepika didn't push herself enough in the costume department. We are going to decode Deepika's Met Gala closet from 2017-19 and analyse what was impressive about her costume and what was not.

Deepika Padukone's Met Gala 2017 Look

Deepika Padukone made her Met Gala debut in 2017 and she wore a satin white gown for the fashion's biggest event. Her sleeveless white gown was by Tommy Hilfiger and while we loved her flowy white gown, we thought it wasn't Met Gala-worthy. It was 'too safe' a number and didn't scream edgy, unconventional, or jaw-dropping, in any way. The theme was 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between' and the theme was about challenging the notions of beauty, but Deepika Padukone's costume fell into the very rigid convention of beauty. Her floral headband was an interesting element but that was not enough to make her look Met Gala-worthy. We wished if not the costume, Deepika could have played with jewellery instead.

Deepika Padukone's Met Gala 2018 Look

For 2018, the Met Gala theme was 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination'. The theme was about confluence of faith and fashion because of which, it was considered quite a controversial theme. A lot of celebrities nailed the theme with the right costume and jewellery but Deepika Padukone's costume was again underwhelming as far as Met Gala was concerned. Designed by Prabal Gurung, it was a ravishing red gown with a bow-like ruffled accent. We understood the cardinal red-hued part of her gown and it was symbolic but the gown could have been moulded into another interesting silhouette or made into a tight catsuit -something like that. However, if the gown was simple, some interesting jewelled element could have been incorporated into her look. For instance, Priyanka Chopra's Ralph Lauren number might have been simple and straightforward but her jewel-toned headgear made her look so Met Gala.

Deepika Padukone's Met Gala 2019 Look

Last year's theme was among the trickiest themes in the history of Met Gala. The theme was based on a 1964 essay of Susan Sontag, 'Camp: Notes On Fashion.' In her essay, she described the camp as a celebration of unnatural and artifice. Deepika Padukone turned Barbie girl in order to nail the theme and this time, we felt she did much better than last two years. Designed by Zac Posen, the gown was crafted out of pink lurex jacquard and embellished with 3D-printed pieces. Yes, the gown had our attention and the floral accents on her ensemble were certainly eye-catching. With her wine red lip shade and high puffed ponytail, Deepika Padukone did push herself, while keeping her minimalist sensibility alive.

This year, Met Gala has been postponed and we actually wanted to see Deepika Padukone because, after last year, it was clear that Deepika can push herself. In fact, her quirky airport looks and fashion experiments at events made us feel that she's ready for Met Gala this year. However, which Met Gala outfit of Deepika Padukone's did you like the most? Let us know that.

Source: Getty Images