    Deepika Padukone's Met Gala Party Look Is Vintage And On Point

    Deepika Padukone Met Gala
    For the Met Gala after-party, Deepika Padukone went for a vintage Zac Posen number and we were stunned. She caught our attention with her elegant gown and the styling was absolutely spot-on. Away from the blings and feathers, Deepika gave us a sassy party look of the day, which was so much in contrast with her this year's Met Gala Barbie costume.

    She wore a sleeveless yellow gown that was enhanced by a mermaid-cut. The gown had a deep neckline and beautifully accentuated her slender frame. Dipped in a bright yellow shade, the hem of her ensemble was marked by pleated and ruffled edges. Deepika notched up her style quotient by pairing her attire with an abstract jacket and a classy textured purse, which came from Off-White.

    Deepika Padukone Met Gala 2019
    The diva paired her dress with neon yellow strappy heels, which were designed by Stuart Weitzman. She accessorised her look with gorgeous blue earrings, which were by Lorraine Schwartz. The makeup was highlighted by a matte maroon lip shade and smoky kohl. The signature high ponytail completed her avatar. Deepika was a vision. What do you feel about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 12:43 [IST]
