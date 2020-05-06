Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt And Other B-Town Fashionistas Give Perfect Leather Fashion Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

If you want to look sophisticated and classy, all you need to do is pick up your leather outfit and flaunt it with confidence. A leather garment is something you can always rely on, be it for any event or party. The top fashionistas in the Bollywood industry including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and Deepika Padukone have been making many heads turn in their leather numbers at different events. So, let us take a close look at their eye-catching attire for some fashion goals.

Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Leather Gown For one of the episodes of Dance India Dance season 7, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a black leather gown by Ziad Germanos and she absolutely sizzled in it. It was a strapless V-shaped neckline floor-length gown, which was accentuated by thigh-high side slit. The green-hued fabric draped around her waist fell like a panel at one side and added stylish quotient. Styled by Mohit Rai, the Angrezi Medium actress completed her look with a pair of black heels and went jewellery-free. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, dark-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and nudish-pink lip shade spruced up her look. Kareena Kapoor left her mid-parted shoulder-length tresses loose. Alia Bhatt In A Leather Top For Mami Movie Mela 2019, Alia Bhatt donned an off-shoulder full-sleeved black leather top, which was accentuated by ruffle-detailing. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she teamed her top with a high-waist ankle-length pants that featured white dotted prints. The Brahmastra actress completed her look with a pair pointed toe heels and upped her look with multiple gold-toned rings. She sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Alia tied her side-parted tresses into a low ponytail. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A Leather Midi Dress For an event, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore a one-shoulder black leather midi dress, which came from Ulyana Sergeenko Couture. Her midi was accentuated by heavy ruffle-detailing on the neckline and she completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels and arm gloves. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the Neerja actress accessorised her look with matching earrings, silver-toned multi-layered necklace, bracelets, and ring from the label Bvlgari. Sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled eyes, shiny eye shadow, soft blush, and nudish-pink lip shade elevated her look. Sonam Kapoor pulled back her messy tresses into a dazzling bun. Deepika Padukone In Leather Separates At one of the promotional rounds of Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone sported black leather separates and looked a class apart. Her outfit consisted of a full-sleeved high-neck collar top, which came from the label We11Done. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she teamed her tee with a high-waist ankle-length pants from Proenza Schouler and completed her look with Christian Louboutin heels. The diva notched up her look with gold-toned large-sized hoops from Minerali Store and wrapped up her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Deepika pulled back her sleek tresses into a low ponytail.

So, what do you think about their leather outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shaleena Nathani