Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Unique Outfits In Throwback Pictures Are What We All Have Our Eyes On! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is that one actress in the Bollywood industry, who is always making headlines when it comes to fashion. From her airport looks in casuals to her experimental outfits in events or other public appearances, each outfit of hers is worth giving goals and that's the reason she is called as the top fashionista in B-town.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram feed to share a series of throwback pictures from her fashion photoshoot and it's really treat to our eyes. Dressed in absolutely unique outfits, the actress looked extremely stunning. So, let us take a close look at all her outfits and decode it.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A Top, Skirt And Stockings Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a quarter-sleeved round-collar black top, which was accentuated by white checkered patterns. She paired it with a multi-hued mini skirt and completed her look with black printed stockings and a pair of blue heels. The actress accessorised her look with two-layered white-pearl-detailed necklace that went well with her look. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Sonam Kapoor let loose her side-parted heavy curls. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A Black Dress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was dressed in a puff-sleeved sweetheart-neckline black dress and looked stunning. Her body-hugging mini dress was extended by sheer net fabric and she completed her look with a pair of black heels while the matching stole around her neck added fashion quotient. The diva upped her look with gold-toned earrings and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Sonam Kapoor let loose her curly tresses as she posed on the bed. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A Red Ensemble Sonam Kapoor Ahuja posed on a couch and seemed to be making a phone call. She sported a sleeveless halter-neck full-length red-hued ensemble, which featured black and white prints and high-low hemline. The actress completed her look with blue high heels and notched up her look with black net-fabric gloves. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and dark-pink lip shade rounded out her look. Sonam left her heavy curls loose. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In Golden Separates Sonam Kapoor Ahuja posed on the same couch and flaunted golden separates. Her separates consisted of a sleeveless high-neck collar top and matching slim-fit pants, which featured black-hued patterns. The fashionista completed her look with a pair of pointed brown-hued heels and accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings and bracelets. Filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Sonam Kapoor left her mid-parted statement tresses loose. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A White Top & Silver Pants Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked pretty in a full-sleeved high-neck collar white top, which featured net-fabric on the neck and subtle dotted prints of the same hue. She teamed it with shiny silver pants that were accentuated by white dotted prints and completed her look with matching heels. On the jewellery front, the actress opted for floral earrings that went well with her look. Sonam pulled back her tresses into a ponytail and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, heavy mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja? Which one did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja