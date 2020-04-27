Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, And Other B-town Fashionistas Have Haldi Ceremony Fashion Goals For You Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

We women love wedding season as we get the opportunity to flaunt our different designer outfits. From haldi ceremony to reception, we are all prepared with our suitable dresses from lehenga for wedding, gowns for engagement to yellow ensembles for haldi ceremony. Since, due to lockdown, the weddings have been postponed, so why not make the best use of this time and do some research in finding the best outfit for the upcoming wedding season.

To help you, we have come up with some beautiful yellow ethnic ensembles straight from our Bollywood divas wardrobe that you can opt for the haldi ceremony. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Karisma Kapoor In A Kurti, Skirt And Dupatta Karisma Kapoor donned a quarter-sleeved yellow silk ensemble by Payal Khandwala, which was accentuated by deep brown-hued intricate patterns. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, her ensemble consisted of a quarter-sleeved long kurti and matching flared skirt. She completed her look with a net dupatta that featured golden border and upped her look with a gold-toned maang tikka, jhumkis, and ring from Amrapali, and her bangle came from Khanna Jewellers. Karisma pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a low ponytail and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade. Alia Bhatt In A Kurta And Palazzo Alia Bhatt sported a full-sleeved round-collar A-line flared yellow kurti, which was accentuated by intricate golden embroidery. Styled by Ami Patel, she paired her kurti with matching palazzo. The diva's ensemble came from designer Manish Malhotra's collection and she completed her look with a pair of golden juttis. She accessorised her look with golden jhumkis from AKM Mehrasons Jewellers and upped her look with filled thick brows, tiny black bindi, subtle kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and nudish-pink lip shade. Alia pulled back her mid-parted braided tresses into a hairdo and looked pretty. Ananya Panday In A Sharara Set Ananya Panday flaunted a sleeveless ivory short kurti, which was accentuated by lemon yellow-hued intricate hand embroidered patterns. The thin golden band-type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Styled by Ami Patel, she paired her kurti with lemonade sharara and draped an equally beautiful net dupatta. Ananya's ensemble was designed by Ritika Mirchandani and she accessorised her look with a silver-toned maang tikka and ring from Anmol. The actress let loose her mid-parted braided curly tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade. Shilpa Shetty Kundra In A Belted Saree Shilpa Shetty Kundra wore a dark yellow-hued saree by Punit Balana, which was accentuated by white dotted prints and lace border. She draped the pallu of her saree in a casual style and paired it with a cuff-sleeved matching printed blouse. The pallu of her saree featured pom-pom detailing while the thin band-type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The actress notched up her look with a silver-toned heavy choker and wrist watch. She pulled back her tresses into a ponytail and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, tiny bindi, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

So, what are you waiting for? Pick up your favourite haldi-ceremony attire and get ready to flaunt. Do not forget to share your thoughts on their outfits.

Pic Credits: Karisma Kapoor, Ami Patel, Shilpa Shetty Kundra