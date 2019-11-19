Just In
- 11 min ago Sonakshi Sinha, Karisma Kapoor, And Other Divas Flaunt Party Outfits At This Party
-
- 1 hr ago On Zeenat Aman's Birthday, The Actress Whose Fashion Was Beyond The Conformist Narrative
- 1 hr ago Copaiba Oil: Health Benefits, Risks And How To Use
- 2 hrs ago Urvashi Rautela's Perfect Glossy Pout And Pretty Half Updo Hairstyle Are Something You Can't Miss
Don't Miss
- Movies Jack And Daniel Full Movie Leaked Online To Download By Tamilrockers!
- Technology Sony PlayStation 5 Controller Patent Reveals Next-Gen Design
- Sports MS Dhoni plays golf with Kedar Jadhav, RP Singh amidst talks about his Team India comeback
- Travel Overtourism – Why It Matters, The Destinations Affected And How To Combat It
- News Rajasthan local body polls results, Cong won 961 seats, BJP 737 seats
- Finance Job Creation Growth In India Slowed Down In Last 2 Years: CARE Ratings
- Automobiles Royal Enfield 350 Classic Accessories Launched: 16 Exhausts, Touring Mirrors & More
- Education JEE Main 2020 Sample Question Paper With Solution For Numerical Value Section
Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: Five Times The Actress Inspired Us To Effortlessly Dress Up
Sushmita Sen was born on 19th November, 1975 and she is the former Miss Universe. She is also one of the most stylish actresses today but her style sense is a brief departure from the Bollywood's fashion trends. On the contrary, her fashion is understated and effortless. Be it airport looks or formal events, Sushmita Sen's dress sense is very inspiring and something we can ace too. So, on her birthday, let's talk about her fashion game.
Sushmita Sen In A Casual Outfit
Posed contemplatively, Sushmita Sen looked classy in her outfit that consisted of a one-shouldered sweater with folded sleeves and flared ivory pants. Her sweater was textured and her outfit seemed very relaxed and comfy. Sushmita paired it with flats. The makeup was nude-toned and the long tresses rounded out her avatar. She accessorised her look with a chic bracelet and rings.
Sushmita Sen In A Black Dress
The diva looked amazing in her black dress that was full-sleeved and structured. Her dress was belted and she was posed beautifully in what seemed like a bath tub. However, more than the dress, we thought Sushmita Sen's makeup was also worth noticing here. The actress upped her look with a nude-toned lip shade, glossy eye shadow, and a side-parted ponytail.
Sushmita Sen's Outdoor Look
Out shopping or meeting friends? Sushmita Sen has a winter-perfect goal for us. So, for one of the occasions, the lady was dressed to impress in an Adidas sweatshirt and distressed denims. She paired her attire with black formal shoes and carried a golden metallic purse with her. Sushmita upped her look with shades. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and an impeccable ponytail completed her look.
Sushmita Sen's Airport Look
Sushmita Sen also has a winter-worthy airport goal for us, particularly if you are travelling in a place with cold climate. The actress looked impressive in her winter outfit that consisted of a white top, a long black jacket, denims, and an animal-printed scarf. She wore brown boots with her ensemble and upped her look with shades. The makeup was light and natural.
Sushmita Sen In A Sari
For a wedding occasion, Sushmita Sen once gave us sari goals. She wore a Neeta Lulla sari that was embellished and she looked traditional-perfect. Her sari was black-hued and featured lace detailing. She paired it with a sleeveless blouse and notched up her look with a heavy neckpiece. She accessorised her look with light earrings. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade and the sleek tresses completed her look.
Happy Birthday, Sushmita Sen!
Photo Credits: Sushmita Sen's Instagram