Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: Five Times The Actress Inspired Us To Effortlessly Dress Up

Sushmita Sen In A Casual Outfit Posed contemplatively, Sushmita Sen looked classy in her outfit that consisted of a one-shouldered sweater with folded sleeves and flared ivory pants. Her sweater was textured and her outfit seemed very relaxed and comfy. Sushmita paired it with flats. The makeup was nude-toned and the long tresses rounded out her avatar. She accessorised her look with a chic bracelet and rings.

Sushmita Sen In A Black Dress The diva looked amazing in her black dress that was full-sleeved and structured. Her dress was belted and she was posed beautifully in what seemed like a bath tub. However, more than the dress, we thought Sushmita Sen's makeup was also worth noticing here. The actress upped her look with a nude-toned lip shade, glossy eye shadow, and a side-parted ponytail.

Sushmita Sen's Outdoor Look Out shopping or meeting friends? Sushmita Sen has a winter-perfect goal for us. So, for one of the occasions, the lady was dressed to impress in an Adidas sweatshirt and distressed denims. She paired her attire with black formal shoes and carried a golden metallic purse with her. Sushmita upped her look with shades. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and an impeccable ponytail completed her look.

Sushmita Sen's Airport Look Sushmita Sen also has a winter-worthy airport goal for us, particularly if you are travelling in a place with cold climate. The actress looked impressive in her winter outfit that consisted of a white top, a long black jacket, denims, and an animal-printed scarf. She wore brown boots with her ensemble and upped her look with shades. The makeup was light and natural.