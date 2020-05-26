When Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, And Parineeti Chopra Gave Us A Picture-Perfect Look In Lehengas Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, and Shraddha Kapoor might share a healthy rivalry but the three look awesome together when posing for the shutterbugs. Alia, Parineeti, and Shraddha looked pretty in their respective lehengas when they attended the pre-wedding ceremony of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta two years ago. So, let's decode their outfits of that day.

So, Shraddha Kapoor looked ethereal in her purple lehenga, which was by Koësch By Krésha Bajaj. Her lehenga was beautifully embellished and intricately sequinned and she teamed her attire with a matching dupatta that went well with her lehenga. The Stree actress wore light jewellery that consisted of dazzling earrings, a complementing bangle, and a maangtikka. The makeup highlighted by pink lip shade and smoky kohl upped her look and the sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Alia Bhatt also wore an embellished number but hers was golden-hued and by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her lehenga was intricately done and consisted of mirror-work and sequinned details. She paired her lehenga with a matching dupatta and accessorised her look with elaborate gold-toned jhumkis. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The impeccable tresses completed her look.

Courtesy: Shantanu and Nikhil's Instagram

Parineeti Chopra's lehenga attire was slightly different. She wore a Shantanu & Nikhil number, which consisted of a white off-shouldered blouse, a pallu, and a belted floral saree-style drape. The bottoms of her attire were subtly done and draped intricately. She teamed her attire with glass sandals and carried a round gold-toned clutch with her. The diva accessorised her look with white-hued danglers. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade, dark kohl, and a tiny black bindi. The puffed bun wrapped up her look.

So, whose fashion statement did you like the most? Let us know that.