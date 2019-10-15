ENGLISH

    Parineeti Chopra's Latest Outfit Is A Proof That Her Fashion Is Getting Stronger With Time

    By
    |

    Parineeti Chopra's fashion game is on the rise. These days, The Girl on the Train actress has been wowing us with her smarty pants looks. Parineeti's fashion certainly seems evolved and well kudos to her stylist, Sanjana Batra as well. With her latest fashion numbers, the actress has shown us that she has become more confident with her style and sure of what looks awesome on her. In fact, we got to say recently, at an NBA event, she even looked more fashionable and amazing than her fashion icon sister, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. So, let's decode her latest three looks, which convinced us that Parineeti Chopra's fashion is only growing stronger with time.

    Array

    Parineeti Chopra’s Navy Blue Pantsuit

    The actress looked gorgeous in her pantsuit, which was from H&M. It was smart classy attire, which Parineeti pulled off with a lot of aplomb. Her attire consisted of a structured full-sleeved jacket and flared trousers. The attire was marked by crisp cuts and the metallic belt of hers was from Celine. Her belt with a metallic chain was truly a statement piece. She paired her ensemble with pointed sandals. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and the blue eye shadow dominated her look. The wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Array

    Parineeti Chopra’s Formal-Meets-Casual Outfit

    Parineeti Chopra impressed us with her casual ensemble, which consisted of a tee, jacket, and denims. This attire was what we could easily don too and we liked how she paired formal with cool in this outfit. So, Parineeti wore a white graphic tee that she paired with high-waist denims and a textured grey jacket. Her t-shirt was from Topshop, the blazer came from Massimo Dutti, and the denim jeans were from Zara. She also teamed her ensemble with pointed black pumps. The makeup was highlighted by muted-toned pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The wavy tresses upped her look.

    Array

    Parineeti Chopra’s All-White Pantsuit

    Parineeti Chopra donned an all-white pantsuit that was from Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya. Her pantsuit was structured and not quite an easy number to pull off but Parineeti slayed it. The jacket was crisp and collared and the pants were straight-fit with flared edges. She teamed her attire with complementing sandals and kept her look minimal. The makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted streaked tresses wrapped up her avatar.

    So, which attire of Parineeti Chopra's did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pics Credit: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 15, 2019
     
