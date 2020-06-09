Just In
- 18 min ago How To Get Rid Of Blisters Naturally? From Coriander Seeds To Ice Cubes
-
- 48 min ago National Scleroderma Awareness Month: Home Remedies For Scleroderma
- 1 hr ago 7 Reasons That Tell Why Dating Before Marriage Is Good
- 3 hrs ago Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: 7 Times The Diva Layered Her Outfits And Made It Look Extraordinary
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Partners With Mahindra Finance To Introduce New Schemes For Its Customers
- Technology How To Remove Hot Apps, Hot Games From Your Vivo And Realme Smartphone
- Finance Banking & PSU Debt Funds Better Alternative In Falling Interest Rate Regime: Best Mutual Funds In The Category
- News Scores sign petition to remove ‘Clive of India’ statue in UK
- Sports Younis Khan appointed Pakistan's batting coach for England tour, Mushtaq Ahmed spinners' coach
- Movies Sonam Kapoor's Midnight Birthday Bash Inside Pictures; Papa Anil Kapoor Wishes Her With A Sweet Note
- Education Top 10 World Environment Day Quotes For Students
- Travel Scenic Road Trips In The Western Ghats That Every Biker Must Take This Monsoon
Vidya Balan, Mouni Roy And, Other Divas’ Summer-Perfect Cotton Sarees Are Ideal For Working Women
With summer at its peak, all you need is a comfy and light-weight outfit, especially if you are a working woman. So, before you step out in the hot weather, you should take a very close look at what kind of fabric you are opting to wear. Cotton is one of the best fabrics to beat the heat as it is soft, breathable, easy to carry, and soaks up sweat. So, if you are a saree lover, you can count on cotton sarees to give you relief this summer. To help you, we have come up with four cotton sarees straight from Bollywood divas' wardrobe, which you can pull off in style.
Vidya Balan In A Dual-Toned Striped Saree
Vidya Balan donned an easy-breezy cotton saree, which came from the label Jebsispar by Jebin Johny. Her saree was accentuated by orange and yellow striped patterns and she draped it in a nivi style. Styled by Who Wore What When, the actress teamed her saree with a grey-hued sleeved plain orange blouse and accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings and wrist bands. She let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and nudish-pink lip shade.
Mouni Roy In A Black & White Striped Saree
For one of the promotional rounds of Made In China, Mouni Roy was decked up in a white cotton saree, which came from the label Jebsispar by Jebin Johny. Her saree was accentuated by black pin stripes and a few leaf prints. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she draped the pallu of her saree in a casual style and teamed it up with full-sleeved high-neck matching blouse. The diva tied her mid-parted side-braided tresses into a neat low ponytail. Filled pointed brows, tiny black bindi, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade elevated her look.
Kangana Ranaut In A Dotted White Saree
Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the airport flaunting an easy-breezy white cotton saree, which was accentuated by dotted prints and blue-hued border. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and paired it with a sleeveless round-collar plain white blouse. The diva completed her look with matching pointed heels and upped her look with a grey-hued handbag. She tied her curly tresses into a hairdo and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows and pink lip shade. The black reflectors added stylish quotient.
Sayani Gupta In A Printed White Saree
Sayani Gupta sported a white cotton saree, which was accentuated by black diamond-shaped patterns. She draped the heavily printed pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a full-sleeved round-collar plain black blouse. The actress notched up her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings and necklace and tied her sleek tresses into a bun. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, tiny black bindi, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.
So, what do you think about their lovely cotton sarees? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Vidya Balan, Mouni Roy, Sayani Gupta