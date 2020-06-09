Vidya Balan, Mouni Roy And, Other Divas’ Summer-Perfect Cotton Sarees Are Ideal For Working Women Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

With summer at its peak, all you need is a comfy and light-weight outfit, especially if you are a working woman. So, before you step out in the hot weather, you should take a very close look at what kind of fabric you are opting to wear. Cotton is one of the best fabrics to beat the heat as it is soft, breathable, easy to carry, and soaks up sweat. So, if you are a saree lover, you can count on cotton sarees to give you relief this summer. To help you, we have come up with four cotton sarees straight from Bollywood divas' wardrobe, which you can pull off in style.

Vidya Balan In A Dual-Toned Striped Saree

Vidya Balan donned an easy-breezy cotton saree, which came from the label Jebsispar by Jebin Johny. Her saree was accentuated by orange and yellow striped patterns and she draped it in a nivi style. Styled by Who Wore What When, the actress teamed her saree with a grey-hued sleeved plain orange blouse and accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings and wrist bands. She let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and nudish-pink lip shade.

Mouni Roy In A Black & White Striped Saree

For one of the promotional rounds of Made In China, Mouni Roy was decked up in a white cotton saree, which came from the label Jebsispar by Jebin Johny. Her saree was accentuated by black pin stripes and a few leaf prints. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she draped the pallu of her saree in a casual style and teamed it up with full-sleeved high-neck matching blouse. The diva tied her mid-parted side-braided tresses into a neat low ponytail. Filled pointed brows, tiny black bindi, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade elevated her look.

Kangana Ranaut In A Dotted White Saree

Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the airport flaunting an easy-breezy white cotton saree, which was accentuated by dotted prints and blue-hued border. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and paired it with a sleeveless round-collar plain white blouse. The diva completed her look with matching pointed heels and upped her look with a grey-hued handbag. She tied her curly tresses into a hairdo and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows and pink lip shade. The black reflectors added stylish quotient.

Sayani Gupta In A Printed White Saree

Sayani Gupta sported a white cotton saree, which was accentuated by black diamond-shaped patterns. She draped the heavily printed pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a full-sleeved round-collar plain black blouse. The actress notched up her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings and necklace and tied her sleek tresses into a bun. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, tiny black bindi, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

So, what do you think about their lovely cotton sarees? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Vidya Balan, Mouni Roy, Sayani Gupta