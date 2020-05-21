Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Kajal Aggarwal, Katrina Kaif, And Other Divas’ Light Outfits-Inspiration For Eid Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Eid-ul-Fitr festival marks the end of Ramadan - a holy month of fasting. Eid is a beautiful festival, where people make delectable food particularly sheer khurma and dress up their traditional best. With Eid-ul-Fitr around the corner, we know on this festive occasion even amid lockdown, you would want to dress up a bit. So, we have curated five best light traditional outfits for you that you can easily sport on Eid. From Kajal Aggarwal to Katrina Kaif, here are the divas, who can inspire you to look your ethnic best on Eid and that too without doing much.

Courtesy: Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal's Printed Traditional Suit

Yes, you don't have to wear something elaborate this Eid-ul-Fitr, you can in fact sport a simple suit just like Kajal Aggarwal. Her intricately-printed suit consisting of a patterned blue kurta with green and yellow border and white pyjamas is perfect for the festive occasion. Posed to perfection against the backdrop of Taj Mahal, Kajal teamed her attire with a complementing dupatta. She paired her ensemble with flat ruffled mustard-hued sandals. She accessorised her look with hoops and shades. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and the side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Anusha Dandekar's All-White Suit

So, if you want to look elegant and festive at one go, you can opt for a white suit like Anusha Dandekar's. The MTV VJ wore this gorgeous suit for a festive occasion and we loved the subtle floral accents on her full-sleeved kurta and dupatta. She paired her ensemble with pyjamis and wore white flat sandals to spruce up her look. You can also wear brown-hued Kolhapuri chappals also to elevate your look. Anusha's look seemed jewellery-free and her makeup was minimally done. The middle-parted layered highlighted tresses completed her look.

Courtesy: Mouni Roy's Instagram

Mouni Roy's Purple Gharara

If you don't want to sport a traditional suit, you can wear a gharara as Mouni Roy did on one of the occasions. Her attire is festive-perfect with radiant hue and subtle patterns. So, styled by Rishika Devnani, her attire was designed by Sukriti & Aakriti. She wore a sleeveless purple kurta, which she teamed with flared bottoms with multi-hued piping. Her dupatta was resplendent with floral and geometrical patterns, embellished border and colourful tassels at the hem. She accessorised her look with stunning jewellery from The Jewel Gallery. The makeup was highlighted by deep pink lip shade and smoky kohl with purple eye shadow. The layered tresses rounded out her avatar.

Courtesy: Gauahar Khan's Instagram

Gauahar Khan's Top And Pants

This Eid-ul-Fitr you can also wear something that is a cross between traditional and western. If you are thinking of what to wear, this outfit of Gauahar Khan's is ideal for the festive occasion. She wore this embroidered long chikankari kurta top with blue, white, and yellow floral embroidery and teamed it with plain white flared pyjamas. We also loved her blue-hued floral juttis and accessorised her look with delicate earrings. The makeup was muted-toned with contoured cheekbones and brownish-pink lip shade. The side-parted long sleek tresses wrapped up her look.

Courtesy: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

Katrina Kaif's Deep Red Suit

If you want to play with unconventional hues, you can probably sport a suit just like Katrina Kaif's. She had donned it for Eid festivities and so can you. Designed by Anita Dongre, it was a Murshidabad red-hued silk suit with gotta-patti and zardozi work. Her suit was also adorned with sequins and pearls and she paired it with a complementing dupatta and flared printed bottoms. However, you can also team it with pyjamis. Katrina wore embellished juttis with her outfit and upped her look with intricately-done jewellery. Her makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The long sleek tresses completed her look.

So, whose attire would you opt for Eid-ul-Fitr festivities if given a chance? Let us know that.