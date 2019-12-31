ENGLISH

    Best Of Katrina Kaif's Fashion: Her Five Stunning Sari Moments Of 2019

    This year, Katrina Kaif flaunted a number of saris. Actually, she began this year by making heads turn with her red sari. Adding to that, during Bharat promotions, Katrina Kaif slayed it in gorgeous saris but recently too for a wedding function, the diva gave us a sari goal. So, as the year ends, we have curated five best saris that Katrina Kaif draped this year.

    Katrina Kaif's Sharara Sari

    At the Umang Police Show 2019, Katrina Kaif donned a blazing red sharara sari. Her sari was by Manish Malhotra and it was a gorgeous number with an embellished border. Katrina looked impeccable in her sari and teamed it with a matching blouse. She spruced up her look with a statement dazzling neckpiece and a ring. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Katrina Kaif's Bharat Movie Sari

    Katrina Kaif portrayed the role of sari-clad common woman, Kumud Raina in Bharat. She took to her Instagram feed to share the sari look and well, she looked absolutely stunning and inspired us to go absolutely understated. The actress wore a muted yellow sari, which was plain-hued and teamed it with a matching half-sleeved blouse. Katrina upped her look with a light pink lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, subtle kohl, and a tiny bindi. The middle-parted curly tresses gave her look an interesting dimension.

    Katrina Kaif's Pink Floral Sari

    For Bharat promotions, the actress wore a pink sari by Sabyasachi, which we so loved. It was a baby pink-coloured sari and Katrina Kaif looked beyond gorgeous in it. Her sari came with a signature Sabyasachi belt and was peppered with light red floral accents. She teamed it with a matching full-sleeved bateau-neckline blouse. The diva accessorised her look with sleek danglers. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her ethnic look.

    Katrina Kaif's Black Floral Sari

    Katrina Kaif's black floral sari was sophisticated and elegant and this too, she wore for the Bharat promotions. It was a Sabyasachi sari and with white-toned floral patterns and embellished black border. She paired her sari with a black-hued sleeveless blouse and wore strappy sandals. She notched up her look with statement earrings, which also came from Sabyasachi's eponymous brand. The makeup was marked by a tiny black bindi, light pink lip shade, and smoky kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Katrina Kaif's Red Sari

    Katrina Kaif kept it simple and draped an Anita Dongre sari for an event recently. It was a floral-patterned sari with blue-toned floral accents. She teamed her sari with a sleeveless red blouse that went well with her sari. Katrina Kaif elevated her look with delicate earrings and the makeup was marked by baby pink lip shade and subtle kohl. A tiny red bindi also enhanced her look and the middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

    So, which sari look of Katrina Kaif's did you like the most? Let us know that.

    Photo Credits: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
